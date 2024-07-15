Close
Diamondbacks draft C Ivan Luciano to round out Day 1 of MLB Draft

Jul 14, 2024, 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Rob Manfred...

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked Puerto Rican catcher Ivan Luciano with the No. 64 overall selection in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

The pick rounded out a busy Day 1 for Arizona, which also drafted prep outfielder Slade Caldwell (No. 29), Kentucky outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 31) and prep shortstop JD Dix (No. 35).

Luciano is one of the youngest players in the draft at 17 years old. The left-handed hitter stands at 5-foot-10, weighs 185 pounds and is a Miami (Ohio) commit.

From MLB Pipeline:

Luciano comes from the always-popular left-handed hitting backstop demographic. He has a hit-over-power profile right now, with a solid approach and an ability to make consistent hard contact. There’s good line drive gap power right now, and he has shown the ability to turn on pitches and drive them to his pull side a bit more this spring compared to last summer, with some evaluators thinking he could grow into 12-15 homers a year kind of pop. He’s not a runner, but he’s athletic and won’t be a base-clogger, even as he slows down over time behind the plate.

Luciano, out of El Shaddi Christian Academy, participated in the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field last month.

The Diamondbacks have taken left-handed-hitting catchers Daulton Varsho (2017) and Adrian Del Castillo (2020) in the first two rounds during the general manager Mike Hazen era.

They did not pick a pitcher during the first day of the draft.

Day 1 of the MLB Draft involved the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections for 74 picks in total. Rounds 3-10 make up Day 2 on Monday, and the final 10 rounds are on Tuesday. Arizona’s first Day 2 pick is No. 102 overall in the third round.

