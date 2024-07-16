Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Wolf & Luke’s midseason awards for Arizona Diamondbacks

Jul 16, 2024, 2:52 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Jake McCarthy #31 after hitting a grand slam home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Chase Field on July 14, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


With the Arizona Diamondbacks and the rest of MLB at the All-Star break, it’s time for Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Show to hand out some midseason awards.

Enlisting the help of nine judges from the Arizona Sports newsroom, the show handed out hardware from team MVP to biggest disappointment 97 games in.

Let’s get right into it:

Wolf & Luke’s midseason Diamondbacks awards

Breakout Player — P Justin Martinez

Justin Martinez throws a pitch

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Brandon Pfaadt

Wolf: It’s not Brandon Pfaadt? He was the question mark of the rotation coming into the season. He had a lot to prove.

Luke: It’s hard for me to mad with this music playing — it’s so soothing and inspirational — but I did also vote for Brandon Pfaadt.

Most Impactful Injury — P Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly throws a pitch

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Alek Thomas
– Eduardo Rodriguez

Wolf: The academy actually got something right. The DNA of this team is pitching and defense. Merrill Kelly may be their best pitcher. You can argue that.

Luke: Merrill hasn’t pitched a game since April 15. Eduardo Rodriguez I’m sure is impactful but I don’t know what he looks like pitching for the Diamondbacks.

Biggest Surprise — OF Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson celebrates

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Justin Martinez
– Kevin Newman
– Jake McCarthy

Wolf: Is Joc Pederson really a surprise? Joc Pederson has done some things in this league. Kevin Newman, ladies and gentlemen, shocking. Seventy games, 195 at-bats Kevin Newman has gotten with the Diamondbacks. He’s hitting .277. I get it, he’s only got two home runs and 21 RBIs, but he’s played a really solid shortstop in lieu of Geraldo Perdomo not being around.

Luke: Pederson’s third on the team in home runs. He wasn’t even supposed to play all that much. I’m surprised with how much he’s done here.

Biggest Disappointment — OF Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll runs the bases

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Jordan Montgomery

Wolf: I went with Jordan Montgomery and it’s only because I believe Corbin Carroll is going to snap out of it. When I look at Jordan Montgomery, I’m not so sure he’s going to snap out of it.

Luke: Carroll has been a disappointment, but this is how disappointing Jordan Montgomery has been: I originally forgot about him. I didn’t think about Jordan Montgomery until a half-hour later of filling out the ballot.

Best Moment — Christian Walker’s HR tear at Dodger Stadium

Christian Walker celebrates

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Wolf: I was not there Basinonians. I did not see it. For me, the greatest moment was Corbin Carroll hitting two home runs. That was huge.

Luke: For Christian Walker to homer in five straight games at Dodger Stadium and to hit seven homers in those five games. Every time he hit one, the look on Dave Roberts’ face was priceless. They just kept pitching to him and he just kept hitting home runs.

Glue Guy — SS Geraldo Perdomo

Geraldo Perdomo celebrates

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Wolf: What’s so cool about Perdomo is he starts rallies, he fields his position, he gets clutch hits, makes things happen. He’s beloved in the clubhouse, he’s been an All-Star. To me, he is a glue guy.

Luke: He is the definition of a glue guy, specifically in baseball. That is a guy that produces. He’s fine hitting at the bottom of the order. The way his teammates play better when he is around is very noticeable.

Team MVP — 2B Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte celebrates

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Wolf: That’s who I had, Ketel Marte. You could either way — Marte or Walker — on that one. We take Marte for granted. That’s what I think.

Luke: I’ll applaud that. Well done. Christian Walker is a very close second.

Most Pivotal Player in 2nd Half — OF Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll celebrates

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Others receiving votes:

– Zac Gallen
– Merrill Kelly

Wolf: There we go. For me, you tell me that Corbin Carroll looks like Corbin Carroll in the second half of the season, there’s no way in the world the Diamondbacks aren’t going to get into the playoffs.

Luke: That was a really tough one. I went with Corbin, but it was one of those ones where I already turned in my ballot and Paul Sewald came up.

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs GM Mike Hazen looking on at Dodgers Stadium...

Payne Moses

Could the Diamondbacks really be sellers at the MLB trade deadline?

Two weeks ago, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports his intentions were to act as a buyer at the trade deadline. There are other opinions out there that express the opposite.

8 hours ago

Juan Soto...

Associated Press

American League earns 10th win in 11 years over National League at All-Star Game

Boston's Jarren Duran hit a tiebreaking homer, and the American League beat the National League for a 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.

1 day ago

Kevin Brown...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks draft son of 6-time MLB All-Star Kevin Brown, Dawson

Day 3 of the MLB Draft was big for the sons of former MLB stars, and the Diamondbacks were involved with the selection of Dawson Brown.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte singles, scores for NL at MLB All-Star Game

D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte recorded a hit and a run for the National League at his second career All-Star Game on Tuesday. 

1 day ago

2024 MLB Draft...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 2024 MLB Draft tracker: List of picks

Here's a running list of players the Arizona Diamondbacks picked during the 2024 MLB Draft, beginning with Slade Caldwell.

1 day ago

Wolf & Luke’s midseason awards for Arizona Diamondbacks