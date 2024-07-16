Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Oso Ighodaro, David Roddy flash for summer Suns in loss to Pacers

Jul 16, 2024, 3:27 PM

(Twitter photo/@Suns)...

(Twitter photo/@Suns)

(Twitter photo/@Suns)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns second-round pick Oso Ighodaro flashed some of what he is capable of as an NBA-ready player in a 98-94 loss for the summer Suns against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Ighodaro finished with 12 points, four assists and four steals.

This game was a better vehicle to showcase Ighodaro’s signature abilities that primarily revolve around the perimeter.

He will make this backdoor pass a handful of times this season. The dribble drive in semi-transition I’m not so sure of but it’s a nice take!

Ighodaro also got up on a lob finish, a dynamic he will add to the center rotation that is sorely needed.

David Roddy got some shots to fall and really found some rhythm in the second half after he had a rough go in the opener on Saturday. Roddy was a first-round pick in 2022, so at this point, he needs to look like one of the best players on the floor and he was that on Tuesday with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix has until Halloween to accept or decline the fourth-year option on Roddy’s standard contract that is for the 2025-26 season. Memphis had already accepted the option for this upcoming season prior to the time he was acquired by the Suns in February.

RELATED STORIES

First-round pick Ryan Dunn was not a factor offensively, shooting 2-for-9 (0-for-4 from 3) for four points with two rebounds, two assists and a block. While it is expected for that to be the case early in his career, it would be encouraging to see him score a bit against this level of competition. The few times he found himself on the ball attempting to get to the basket, his drives weren’t able to get anywhere. When he did get in positions to score, he did not show prowess in touch shot areas, whether in the short midrange or from 3.

Dunn’s defense was very good throughout the game but he didn’t have any full sequences that really jumped out. Two-way wing Jalen Bridges, for example, had a four-play stretch in the fourth quarter when he drilled a 3, stopped a shot at the rim, drove for a dump-off assist and forced a jump ball. Seeing some more of that from Dunn, like in the first game, would be a boost.

Summer league is a suboptimal environment for evaluating talent but these two Suns games have been especially brutal for flow. Most possessions have been ending in either a foul or a turnover. At the end of the first half, there were a combined 24 turnovers and 25 free throws. The turnover number ended at 40.

Quinndary Weatherspoon was Phoenix’s leading scorer with 17 points in 11 minutes.

Weatherspoon is 27 years old, one of the players on the team that follows a previous Suns strategy of looking into older prospects at summer league. He was selected 49th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs before spending three years in the G League. From there, Weatherspoon played one year in China before returning back to the G League last year and then going back to China.

Empire of the Suns

Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNL...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns pick up 1st win of summer league vs. Thunder

The Phoenix Suns pulled out their first win of summer league on Wednesday in a 100-99 final over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3 hours ago

Phoenix Suns owner, Mat Ishbia looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Oklahoma ...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ Mat Ishbia sees other teams ‘hiding’ from spending in 2nd apron

The Phoenix Suns have continued to zig while other teams zag with the new limitations in place for the NBA's mega-spenders.

5 hours ago

Devin Booker #15 of the United States drives against Canada in the second half of their exhibition ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker, Team USA continue exhibition tour with win over Australia

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had another solid performance in the Team USA Showcase exhibition tour ahead of the Olympics.

2 days ago

Royce O'Neale of the Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Marks: Royce O’Neale’s contract details show bargain for Suns

If we're to shrug at how Mat Ishbia cares to spend his money, Royce O'Neale's four-year, $42 million contract is a bargain.

6 days ago

Amen Thompson #29 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team guards Devin Booker #15 of the 2024 ...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker continues to look the part for Team USA vs. Canada

Devin Booker continued to prove why he will be a valuable asset in the Paris Olympics for Team USA in an exhibition win against Canada.

7 days ago

Oso Ighodaro, David Roddy flash for summer Suns in loss to Pacers