Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Griner, Copper combine for 45 points in Mercury’s win over Mystics

Jul 16, 2024, 11:34 AM

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana ...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 12, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON — Brittney Griner had 23 points and seven rebounds, Kahleah Copper scored 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 96-87 on Tuesday.

Copper scored six straight points in the fourth and Natasha Cloud capped the 8-0 run for an 82-72 lead with 5:09 left.

Washington guard Ariel Atkins stole it from Diana Taurasi and raced the other way for a layup while being fouled. Atkins completed the three-point play with 2:43 left to get within 87-83 following an 8-0 run. But Phoenix made a shot on its next three possessions, capped by Sophie Cunningham’s 3-pointer for a 94-85 lead.

Phoenix sealed it when Taurasi blocked a Myisha Hines-Allen shot and Copper converted a fast-break layup at the other end for a 96-87 lead with 22.6 left.

Taurasi finished with 18 points and Cloud had 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assist for Phoenix (13-12). Cunningham added 11 points off the bench.

Hines-Allen led Washington (6-19) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Julie Vanloo scored 17, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 15 and Atkins finished with 14 points. Atkins also passed Emma Meesseman for third on Washington’s career assists list.

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run, capped by Cloud’s jumper from the free-throw line to take a 71-63 lead. Cloud also opened the fourth with a basket for a 10-point lead.

Phoenix Mercury

Cheryl Miller coaching Phoenix Mercury in the 2000 WNBA season...

Payne Moses

First Mercury head coach Cheryl Miller selected to lead team in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Cheryl Miller, the first Phoenix Mercury head coach, will lead the WNBA All-Stars at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on Saturday.

7 hours ago

Pitbull...

Arizona Sports

WNBA names Pitbull its All-Star Game halftime performer at Footprint Center

Grammy-winning musician Pitbull will perform at halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday.

1 day ago

Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi’s return to the lineup not enough as Sun beat Mercury

Diana Taurasi's return to the lineup not enough as Sun beat Mercury behind Rachel Banham's eight 3-pointers.

3 days ago

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the sec...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark records 5th straight double-double as Fever beat short-handed Mercury

Caitlin Clark records her fifth straight double-double as the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury to open new practice facility, name courts after Diana Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury will honor current star Diana Taurasi with two basketball courts at its new practice facility.

5 days ago

Griner, Copper combine for 45 points in Mercury’s win over Mystics