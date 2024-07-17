Grammy-winning musician Pitbull will perform at halftime during the WNBA All-Star Game hosted by the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Saturday.

GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR PITBULL TO HEADLINE AT HALFTIME DURING 2024 @ATT WNBA ALL-STAR GAME ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3Dv9jIqE8v — WNBA (@WNBA) July 16, 2024

The WNBA All-Star Game is a matchup between Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics versus a group of All-Stars picked via fan, player, media and coach voting. Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper will play for Team USA, while standout rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are on the All-Star team.

Pitbull will perform at the sold-out event set to begin at 5:30 p.m. He has three Billboard Music Awards and nine Billboard Latin Music Awards with hits such as “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” “Fireball,” “International Love” and “Feel This Moment.”

“I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man,” Pitbull said in a press release. “It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time, Dale!”

Unique court at Phoenix All-Star Game

The court at Footprint Center is going to pay respect to the history of the WNBA and tribute Arizona’s natural beauty.

The names of every player who has ever been a WNBA All-Star are present in the key, including Mercury legends Taurasi, Griner, Michelle Timms, Penny Taylor and DeWanna Bonner. Team USA’s Olympic gold medal years are courtside by the U.S. bench.

Every team’s logos are on the court, as well as a silhouette of a desert landscape.

A thread of the details 🧵 🌵 The Valley Silhouette

🌵 All-Time All-Star Roster in the keys

🌵 Olympic Gold Medal Years (court side in front of Team USA’s bench)

🌵 Previous Hosted All-Star Weekends

🌵 Every Team Logo

🌵 Center Court Logo

🌵 Orange and Purple focused color… pic.twitter.com/s5FYxLfGPl — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 16, 2024

