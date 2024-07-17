Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

WNBA names Pitbull its All-Star Game halftime performer at Footprint Center

Jul 16, 2024, 8:10 PM

Rapper Pitbull performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grammy-winning musician Pitbull will perform at halftime during the WNBA All-Star Game hosted by the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Saturday.

The WNBA All-Star Game is a matchup between Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics versus a group of All-Stars picked via fan, player, media and coach voting. Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper will play for Team USA, while standout rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are on the All-Star team.

Pitbull will perform at the sold-out event set to begin at 5:30 p.m. He has three Billboard Music Awards and nine Billboard Latin Music Awards with hits such as “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” “Fireball,” “International Love” and “Feel This Moment.”

“I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man,” Pitbull said in a press release. “It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time, Dale!”

Unique court at Phoenix All-Star Game

The court at Footprint Center is going to pay respect to the history of the WNBA and tribute Arizona’s natural beauty.

The names of every player who has ever been a WNBA All-Star are present in the key, including Mercury legends Taurasi, Griner, Michelle Timms, Penny Taylor and DeWanna Bonner. Team USA’s Olympic gold medal years are courtside by the U.S. bench.

Every team’s logos are on the court, as well as a silhouette of a desert landscape.

