Arizona Cardinals training camp battles: Left guard

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just about here, with players reporting at State Farm Stadium on July 23. Along come positional battles that’ll help shape the team come game time.

There’s no shortage of competition following an offseason of roster revamping and plenty of impactful roles up for grabs. As defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said last week, having to make those tough roster decisions is a good problem to have.

After looking into the battle between Michael Wilson and Zay Jones for WR2, it’s time to peel back the curtain at left guard.

Cardinals training camp battles: Left guard

Looking at Arizona’s offensive line as a whole, the unit is set outside of left guard.

Unlike the WR2 battle, there are more than a few candidates to consider at starting left guard beginning with free-agent addition Evan Brown.

Despite primarily operating as a center the past five seasons, Brown has the versatility to operate at both guard spots. The lineman is not far removed from his 700 reps at right guard in 2022. He also gained experience at left guard last year with the Seattle Seahawks behind a 38-snap sample size in Week 4.

His growing rapport with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. only adds to his place atop the left-guard candidates.

“That’s my guy. We like to compete. We’ve been competing in the weight room since Day 1 in what we consider athletic competition,” Johnson said Tuesday. “At the very end of the week when we’re done lifting, I’ll tell Evan, ‘No, you’re staying’ and we’ll do some sort of competition … I don’t let him leave until I beat in at least two things.

“He wasn’t on the team with us last year but I think what he brings to the table in being a vet is that he’s a plug-and-play guy. He knows he’s been in those scenarios before.”

If nothing else, Brown gives Arizona a vet who can line up at either guard spots or even at center if need be. There’s that versatility head coach Jonathan Gannon loves.

If it’s not Evan Brown at left guard, then who is?

Brown should get the first crack at left guard, but he’s far from the only option.

Looking at the current roster, four others stand out:

– Elijah Wilkinson

– Trystan Colon

– Isaiah Adams

– Jon Gaines II

Wilkinson re-signed with Arizona this offseason after playing 10 games (nine starts) for the Cardinals in 2024. Pegged as a Week 1 starter, Wilkinson battled through a neck injury (seven games missed) and inconsistency.

With Wilkinson and others dealing with injuries last season, Colon was called upon for 14 games. He made four starts over that span, including making contributions in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw the Cardinals account for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

Adams and Gaines, on the other hand, have a lot to prove this training camp.

Adams has been praised for his ability in the run game. It’s a big reason why general manager Monti Ossenfort pulled the trigger on the third-round pick last April.

Just how much trust can he gain from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing before the games begin?

Gaines meanwhile is coming off basically a redshirt season after missing his entire rookie year due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

Before going down, Gaines was looking like a candidate at both left guard and center.

But whoever nabs the starting role, Johnson is confident in his ability to gel with his running mate.

“I should be able to pop in with whoever and just continue to keep the standard the standard if that makes sense. That’s my mindset,” Johnson said Tuesday.

“I want to fit with as many people as possible at left guard. That way when a decision has been made, there’s no new start-up process … It’s kind of already been flowing.”

Final verdict

It is Brown’s job to lose entering training camp.

That is unless he makes a case to start at center. Only time will tell.

