Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr.’s mindset at left tackle is simple, yet effective

Jul 17, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Paris Johnson Jr. is back locking down left tackle after calling the right side of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line home as a rookie.

Taking the reins from his mentor and ex-Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, Johnson enters Year 2 at a position many around the league herald as one of the toughest in the game.

Johnson, however, isn’t getting into the weeds with all that. Instead, he’s sticking with what got him here.

“I think the mindset for me has always been when I win my 1-on-1, the ball goes down the field. I think that’s what I’m most excited about at left tackle is that, especially with the protections that are a little bit longer plays where the left tackle tends to be,” Johnson said Tuesday.

“The 1-on-1s are the plays that I love the most, because halfway through the play and you’re locking him up and you know he’s not going anywhere, you start smiling like, ‘Dude, ball’s gone. It’s going to be a touchdown. It’s going to be a huge gain.’ For me, that’s the mindset you kind of have to have at left tackle.”

It’s not like Johnson is going in blind, either.

Before getting drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ohio State alum started 13 games at left tackle in his final season with the Buckeyes.

And while the NFL is a whole other level of competition, Johnson is confident he can make a name for himself blocking the left side.

Having a full offseason dedicated at left tackle only helps.

“I think just the difference between Year 1 and Year 2 was just the extended amount of time I had just to lock in on a position I was going to be playing,” Johnson said.

“Last year coming out of the draft, (I didn’t know) if I was going to be playing left or right or if I was going to play guard even during that whole training process.”

Paris Johnson Jr. working smarter, not harder

Along with fine-tuning his own craft, Johnson has made sure to pick the brains of the vets around him, including fellow tackle Kelvin Beachum.

So, what’s been the vet’s biggest piece of advice from an offseason standpoint?

“Something Beach was talking about in terms of being a pro … it’s not necessarily the quantity; It’s really the quality,” Johnson said. “He said, ‘In the offseason, you got to be doing this every single day. It’s a mindset. Give yourself 15 reps instead of doing 60 reps.’

“That sounds like a huge difference. I don’t mind doing 60 reps when I’m by myself and nobody’s waiting around for me. But just being like, ‘I’m going to do 15 perfect reps and I’m going to slow down and take all my time.’ That way you’re not doing too much before camp.”

