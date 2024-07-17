Cheryl Miller, the first head coach and general manager of the Phoenix Mercury (1997-2000), will lead the WNBA All-Stars at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

The former USC star (1982-86) and 1984 Olympic gold medalist will coach alongside former Mercury player Adrian Williams (2000-04), according to an X post by the WNBA.

The star-studded showcase will be Cheryl versus Cheryl, as Cheryl Reeve will line up on the other end of court as head coach of the USA Women’s National Team.

Tip off from Footprint Center is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST on ABC.

A women’s basketball trail blazer

Miller led the Mercury to the 1998 WNBA Finals and a 70-52 overall record in four seasons at the helm. Her teams qualified for the WNBA playoffs in three of her four seasons of leadership.

In 1999, Miller was inducted in the inaugural class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and joined four others as Phoenix Mercury Ring of Honor inductees on May 18, the day of the team’s 2024 season home opener.

While in the collegiate ranks, Miller was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year (1984-86) and was a member of two NCAA National Championship teams with the USC Trojans (1983, 84).

Miller’s international success, reflected by five gold medals across five different competitions, earned her entrance into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Miller, 60, spent 17 years as a NBA sideline reporter for TNT (1996-2013) and went on to coach Langston University (2014-15) and Cal State Los Angeles (2016-19) in the following years.

She is the sister of NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller.