Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

First Mercury head coach Cheryl Miller selected to lead team in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Jul 17, 2024, 3:55 PM

Cheryl Miller coaching Phoenix Mercury in the 2000 WNBA season...

Head Coach Cheryl Miller of the Phoenix Mercury claps for her team during the WNBA Playoffs Game 2 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California on August 13, 2000. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 101-76. (Kellie Landis /Allsport)

(Kellie Landis /Allsport)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


Arizona Sports

Cheryl Miller, the first head coach and general manager of the Phoenix Mercury (1997-2000), will lead the WNBA All-Stars at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

The former USC star (1982-86) and 1984 Olympic gold medalist will coach alongside former Mercury player Adrian Williams (2000-04), according to an X post by the WNBA.

The star-studded showcase will be Cheryl versus Cheryl, as Cheryl Reeve will line up on the other end of court as head coach of the USA Women’s National Team.

RELATED STORIES

Tip off from Footprint Center is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST on ABC.

A women’s basketball trail blazer

Miller led the Mercury to the 1998 WNBA Finals and a 70-52 overall record in four seasons at the helm. Her teams qualified for the WNBA playoffs in three of her four seasons of leadership.

In 1999, Miller was inducted in the inaugural class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and joined four others as Phoenix Mercury Ring of Honor inductees on May 18, the day of the team’s 2024 season home opener.

While in the collegiate ranks, Miller was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year (1984-86) and was a member of two NCAA National Championship teams with the USC Trojans (1983, 84).

Miller’s international success, reflected by five gold medals across five different competitions, earned her entrance into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Miller, 60, spent 17 years as a NBA sideline reporter for TNT (1996-2013) and went on to coach Langston University (2014-15) and Cal State Los Angeles (2016-19) in the following years.

She is the sister of NBA Hall of Famer and current TNT analyst Reggie Miller.

Phoenix Mercury

Pitbull...

Arizona Sports

WNBA names Pitbull its All-Star Game halftime performer at Footprint Center

Grammy-winning musician Pitbull will perform at halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday.

1 day ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana ...

Associated Press

Griner, Copper combine for 45 points in Mercury’s win over Mystics

Brittney Griner had 23 points and seven rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi’s return to the lineup not enough as Sun beat Mercury

Diana Taurasi's return to the lineup not enough as Sun beat Mercury behind Rachel Banham's eight 3-pointers.

3 days ago

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the sec...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark records 5th straight double-double as Fever beat short-handed Mercury

Caitlin Clark records her fifth straight double-double as the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury to open new practice facility, name courts after Diana Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury will honor current star Diana Taurasi with two basketball courts at its new practice facility.

5 days ago

First Mercury head coach Cheryl Miller selected to lead team in 2024 WNBA All-Star Game