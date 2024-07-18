Phoenix will be the center of the basketball world this weekend with the WNBA All-Star Game taking place at Footprint Center on Saturday.

Phoenix Mercury and Suns owner Mat Ishbia joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo to discuss the event.

“It’s gonna be a great, great weekend of celebration of the WNBA, recognition of the Phoenix Mercury and all the great things we’re doing and trying to elevate the game together,” he said Wednesday.

Part of the festivities will include some of the WNBA All-Stars practicing out of the new practice facility for the Mercury. It instantly becomes one of the top buildings in the league and honors all-time great Diana Taurasi by naming the courts after her.

“The Phoenix Mercury and Diana Taurasi are aligned, synonymous with one another. … Many could argue, and which I would argue the greatest women’s basketball player of all time,” Ishbia said. “She’s here, she’s been here, so when we’re building a brand-new facility, I want to put her stamp on it.

“So, having Diana Taurasi Court on there, making it so in 10 years, 15 years, everyone knows Diana Taurasi, the legend, she was here and we have a lot to live up to be at that level.”

The Mercury under first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts head into the All-Star break with a 13-12 record, a big-time improvement after going 9-31 in 2023.

A healthier group led by All-Star and offseason acquisition Kahleah Copper sits sixth in the standings, over five games clear of a playoff spot.

“We’re definitely making a playoff push. … We’re gonna compete for that playoff spot and continue to get better,” Ishbia said.

Copper, Taurasi and Brittney Griner will partake in a fun twist on the All-Star format that will see the Team USA women’s side that is going to Paris later this month for the Olympics facing the best of the rest. That is a team of All-Stars not on Team USA, such as rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

