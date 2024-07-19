Arizona Cardinals training camp is just about here, with players reporting at State Farm Stadium on July 23. Along with it come positional battles that’ll help shape the team come game time.

This time around, there’s no shortage of competition following an offseason of roster revamping and plenty of impactful roles up for grabs. As defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said last week, having to make those tough roster decisions is a good problem to have.

After covering the competition for WR2 and left guard, it’s time for some QB2 talk.

Cardinals training camp battles: Desmond Ridder vs. Clayton Tune

Quarterback Kyler Murray is poised to lead the offense with a healthy offseason under his belt. As he put it, “this is one of the best offseasons” he’s had in a while.

Who will be backing up the franchise signal caller isn’t so clear-cut, with Ridder and Tune vying for the role in 2024. Each bring something different to the equation.

For Tune, he’s got the familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after spending his rookie season in Arizona.

He certainly had his welcome-to-the-NFL moment, too, getting the spot start in Week 9 against a stingy Cleveland Browns defense. The result wasn’t stellar, with Tune completing 11 of his 20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions in the 27-0 loss. Still, he picked up some valuable experience.

Tune was also entrusted with short-yardage situations outside of his lone start, registering four carries for two yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

And from the sounds of it, he was diligent in his craft this offseason.

“I was really pleased with just kind of the way Clayton came back,” Petzing said in June. “You gotta step away from it after the season. But especially at that position, you can’t just turn it off and show up in the offseason and expect to take a major stride.

“I think he did a lot of work on his own just physically, mentally, preparing for the offseason, learning the offense, learning the game. … I thought he took some great strides this offseason. Certainly need that to continue when it’s live and when he can get hit.”

But where Tune lacks in experience, Ridder makes up for.

After two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Ridder enters Year 1 with the Cardinals with 17 starts across 19 games played.

Most of those games (15) came in 2023 when Ridder completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He added another 193 yards and five scores on 53 rushing attempts.

It was clear the Cardinals wanted another veteran in the room, dealing wide receiver Rondale Moore to the Falcons for the 24-year-old signal caller.

“Desmond was a great addition,” Petzing said. “I have full faith in (general manager Monti Ossenfort) and always love to bring in players that are going to go on the roster and compete for spots.

“He’s played at a high level. … That experience is valuable. He’s played a lot of football, he’s run the offense, he’s been the guy and he brings a unique perspective to that room that I really appreciate.”

Final verdict

Entering training camp, Ridder has the leg up on Tune due to his past experience and the price the Cardinals paid to get him.

That being said, this competition could be closer than many think if Tune can prove he’s taken the necessary steps when the pads come on.

