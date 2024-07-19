Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks ‘within striking distance’ entering 2nd half

Jul 18, 2024, 7:28 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Card...

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has his rotation in order after the All-Star break going into a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago.

“We have it pretty much dialed in,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday. “So we wanna get everybody here, get them on the bump and have them throw their bullpens today, go out there and work out here in another 20 minutes just to see how everybody’s doing, and we’ll get that information out as soon as possible.”

Ryne Nelson will start Friday before Zac Gallen on Saturday as the team resumes play, Lovullo said. The team later announced Brandon Pfaadt would get the ball in the Cubs finale Sunday.

D-backs vs. Cubs pitching probables

  • Friday: Nelson (6-6, 4.98 ERA) vs. Justin Steele (2-3, 2.71)
  • Saturday: Gallen (6-5, 3.87) vs. Kyle Hendricks (2-7, 6.78)
  • Sunday: Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97) vs. Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97)

The Cubs are 2.5 games back of the Diamondbacks, who are one game out of a wild card slot.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re within striking distance,” Lovullo said. “I talked to the boys about a month ago. I said let’s just get within striking distance by the All-Star break. We’re in a good spot, we gotta go out and play our best baseball though.”

Injury updates on 3 starting pitchers

Lovullo told Burns & Gambo the team knew who would start the series finale against the Cubs but wouldn’t say who before telling the rest of the team. He did confirm that it would not be Jordan Montgomery, after saying before the break he felt very good Montgomery would rejoin the rotation afterwards.

“He threw a simulated game (Thursday) … three innings, 56 pitches, maintained velo at 92-93, so everything was good. He checked that box and we’ll see where he’s gonna go next time,” the skipper said.

Lovullo added that it’s “very likely” Montgomery makes his return at some point “over the next five or six days” assuming all goes well coming back from the simulated game.

On Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, Lovullo said, “It’s just too hard to tell right now,” saying that both pitchers are “working their butts off” rehabbing.

“I know they’re getting after it. They’ve gotta find their way onto the mound and into a competitive atmosphere before we start to give them a timeline,” Lovullo said, acknowledging that Kelly has a self-proclaimed return target of August.

“They’re checking some boxes. When it happens we’re not exactly sure, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager Torey Lovullo (L) and general manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks look on before...

Damon Allred

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Diamondbacks to target left-handed reliever at trade deadline

It's gut check time around MLB as the D-backs are one of several teams in the thick of the playoff race ahead of the trade deadline.

6 hours ago

Relief pitcher Joe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks announce schedule for 2025 season

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their schedule for the 2025 regular season on Thursday.

11 hours ago

D-backs GM Mike Hazen looking on at Dodgers Stadium...

Payne Moses

Could the Diamondbacks really be sellers at the MLB trade deadline?

Two weeks ago, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports his intentions were to act as a buyer at the trade deadline. There are other opinions out there that express the opposite.

1 day ago

Juan Soto...

Associated Press

American League earns 10th win in 11 years over National League at All-Star Game

Boston's Jarren Duran hit a tiebreaking homer, and the American League beat the National League for a 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.

2 days ago

Kevin Brown...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks draft son of 6-time MLB All-Star Kevin Brown, Dawson

Day 3 of the MLB Draft was big for the sons of former MLB stars, and the Diamondbacks were involved with the selection of Dawson Brown.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte singles, scores for NL at MLB All-Star Game

D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte recorded a hit and a run for the National League at his second career All-Star Game on Tuesday. 

2 days ago

Torey Lovullo: Diamondbacks ‘within striking distance’ entering 2nd half