PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant back practicing for Team USA in London

Jul 19, 2024, 6:05 AM | Updated: 8:07 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is back at Team USA practice on Friday after dealing with a strained calf.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Durant could make his debut in one of Team USA’s final exhibition games against South Sudan (Saturday) or Germany (Monday).

Durant has been sidelined with the strained calf since Team USA practice began in Las Vegas earlier this month. He has not suited up for any of the team’s exhibitions.

Team USA’s first Olympic game is against Serbia on July 28. The Serbian national team is headlined by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

RELATED STORIES

Team USA took down Serbia, 105-79, in its most recent exhibition game. Stephen Curry led the way for Team USA with 24 points, while Devin Booker helped provide a spark off the bench.

Durant enters his fourth Olympic basketball tournament as USA’s all-time leader in points (435) and points per game (19.6), sits at third in total rebounds (118) and blocks (16) and is fourth in assists (71).

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will round out its ramp-up for Olympic competition with the final two exhibitions in London against South Sudan and Germany. Those matchups will air on Fox.

From there, Team USA will take on Serbia (July 28), South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) in Group C of Olympic play.

The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.

Kevin Durant back practicing for Team USA in London