GCU baseball star Jacob Wilson called up by Athletics

Jacob Wilson, the highest-drafted player in Grand Canyon baseball history, is headed to the major leagues.

The Oakland Athletics, who drafted Wilson with the No. 6 overall pick last summer, called up Wilson on Friday just over a year after selecting him.

July 9, 2023: Drafted 6th overall in the MLB Draft

July 19, 2024: Called up to The Show We have selected infielder Jacob Wilson, #Athletics No. 1 and MLB Pipeline’s No. 50 overall prospect, from Triple-A Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/8WaYRkYzup — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) July 19, 2024

Wilson, a 22-year-old infielder, crushed minor league pitching this year across three levels. For Double-A Midland, Triple-A Las Vegas and in the complex league, Wilson has slashed .438/.475/.687 with seven homers and 25 doubles.

He earned All-American honors, was a three-time first-team All-WAC member and a two-time Golden Spikes semifinalist during a decorated college career in the Valley.

“I loved his father as a player. I definitely believe Jacob will exceed his dad’s career accomplishments.” Jacob Wilson’s (@Athletics No. 1) promotion to Triple-A has been seamless. MLB’s No. 60 prospect had his second three-hit performance in four games with @AviatorsLV:… pic.twitter.com/Nvr3Uzuc5k — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 12, 2024

His father, Jack Wilson, played 12 MLB seasons and coached him at GCU as an assistant.

Wilson has a miniscule 3.3% strikeout rate in 90 Triple-A plate appearances, entering the draft with elite bat-to-ball skills at GCU and transferring that ability to the pros. He struck out 31 times in 697 plate appearances with the Antelopes.

He is the No. 50 prospect in baseball and No. 1 in Oakland’s system, ranked by MLB Pipeline.

The Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland on Friday night.

