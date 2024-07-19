Close
GCU baseball star Jacob Wilson called up by Athletics

Jul 19, 2024, 1:14 PM

Jacob Wilson...

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between the Grand Canyon Lopes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on March 22nd, 2023, at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Jacob Wilson, the highest-drafted player in Grand Canyon baseball history, is headed to the major leagues.

The Oakland Athletics, who drafted Wilson with the No. 6 overall pick last summer, called up Wilson on Friday just over a year after selecting him.

Wilson, a 22-year-old infielder, crushed minor league pitching this year across three levels. For Double-A Midland, Triple-A Las Vegas and in the complex league, Wilson has slashed .438/.475/.687 with seven homers and 25 doubles.

He earned All-American honors, was a three-time first-team All-WAC member and a two-time Golden Spikes semifinalist during a decorated college career in the Valley.

His father, Jack Wilson, played 12 MLB seasons and coached him at GCU as an assistant.

Wilson has a miniscule 3.3% strikeout rate in 90 Triple-A plate appearances, entering the draft with elite bat-to-ball skills at GCU and transferring that ability to the pros. He struck out 31 times in 697 plate appearances with the Antelopes.

He is the No. 50 prospect in baseball and No. 1 in Oakland’s system, ranked by MLB Pipeline.

The Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland on Friday night.

