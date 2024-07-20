Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Flight issues cause Erica Wheeler to miss All-Star skills challenge in Phoenix

Jul 19, 2024, 5:35 PM

Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler...

Caitlin Clark #22 and Erica Wheeler #17 of the Indiana Fever pose for photographers during media day activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler in the WNBA All-Star skills challenge competition.

Wheeler wasn’t able to get to Phoenix because of the faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday and delayed flights.

The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. She said in a tweet that Pacers CEO Mel Raines tried to get her a charter flight to the All-Star festivities, but nothing was available on short notice.

Mitchell has never participated in the skills challenge but was part of the 3-point contest last year. She’ll join Phoenix’s Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, Connecticut’s Marina Mabrey and Atlanta’s Allisha Gray in the event.

“I’m excited about it,” Mitchell said in the video. “I don’t know how I’ll do compared to Erica, but for her, I’ll make sure I hold it down, keep the Fever organization going in trying to win this thing, and have fun with it.”

The winner of the contest receives $2,575 from the league, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but they will also get $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi shows off her fifth gold medal...

Associated Press

Diana Taurasi preparing for Paris Olympics, eyeing 6th gold medal

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi has been a mainstay on the Olympic women's team since graduating from UConn in 2004.

9 hours ago

Diana Taurasi...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi ranked 21st on ESPN’s top 100 professional athletes list

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi came in ranked at No. 21 on ESPN's top 100 professional athletes since 2000 list.

10 hours ago

Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) fouls Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) ...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury unveil new practice facility as part of WNBA All-Star festivities

The Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new practice facility as part of All-Star weekend on Thursday. The 58,000-square-foot performance center was designed specifically for the WNBA team.

21 hours ago

Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner chat on the bench...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner, Sophie Cunningham participating in WNBA Skills Challenge

Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Sophie Cunningham are taking part in the WNBA Skills Challenge during All-Star Game festivities.

1 day ago

A "2024 WNBA All-Star to Phoenix" banner is displayed outside of Footprint Center before the WNBA g...

Arizona Sports

Mat Ishbia thrilled for ‘weekend of celebration’ at WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix will be the center of the basketball world this weekend with the WNBA All-Star Game taking place at Footprint Center on Saturday.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Mat Ishbia has ‘championship expectations’ for Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns & Mercury owner Mat Ishbia joined The Burns & Gambo Show to talk Phoenix Suns basketball, the offseason preparation for the team, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game this Saturday night at Footprint Center.

2 days ago

Flight issues cause Erica Wheeler to miss All-Star skills challenge in Phoenix