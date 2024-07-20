PHOENIX (AP) — Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler in the WNBA All-Star skills challenge competition.

Wheeler wasn’t able to get to Phoenix because of the faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday and delayed flights.

The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. She said in a tweet that Pacers CEO Mel Raines tried to get her a charter flight to the All-Star festivities, but nothing was available on short notice.

I am soooo hurt! But I do want to THANK @Delta employees Geraldine Bird and Pamela Palmer at ATL ✈️ for helping me thru out the whole day! Also Indiana Fever/Pacer CEO Mel Raines for calling all around the world to get me a charter flight but nothing was available! 💔 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) July 19, 2024

Mitchell has never participated in the skills challenge but was part of the 3-point contest last year. She’ll join Phoenix’s Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, Connecticut’s Marina Mabrey and Atlanta’s Allisha Gray in the event.

“I’m excited about it,” Mitchell said in the video. “I don’t know how I’ll do compared to Erica, but for her, I’ll make sure I hold it down, keep the Fever organization going in trying to win this thing, and have fun with it.”

The winner of the contest receives $2,575 from the league, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but they will also get $55,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

