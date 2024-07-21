Close
Mercury’s Diana Taurasi gets All-Star Game started from downtown

Jul 20, 2024, 6:53 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

Diana Taurasi...

Diana Taurasi (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi kicked off Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game with a triple after receiving a blaring ovation during introductions from the home crowd at Footprint Center.

In a highly competitive matchup between Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars, the first set was drawn for Taurasi to get free for a look from deep. As Team USA used this opportunity for reps ahead of their Paris slate, the first play was executed with Taurasi cutting between two screens to get open. It was a sign of a real game to come.

Taursai later finished an and-1 floater over Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark. The two matched up again with time ticking down to end the first half, although Clark missed a deep 3 before the buzzer put back in by Brionna Jones. Team USA led 54-52 at the break, although the WNBA All-Stars earned a 117-109 win.

Taurasi ended the first half with eight points, four assists and two rebounds. She finished with 14 points and six assists.

“Personally, I know the end is way closer to the beginning, so I just try to enjoy every single moment in the locker room, at practice, on the bus and tonight’s going to be no different,” Taurasi said before the game.

How did the Mercury play at the All-Star Game?

Mercury center Brittney Griner was the most dominant player on the floor for a stretch in the first half, hitting three shots in the final five minutes of the first quarter using her size and post moves that will be such a weapon during the Olympics.

“Just feel like myself,” Griner said pregame. “I’m just happy, taking it in and locked in on bringing home gold.”

Griner scored 10 points with seven rebounds for the game with two blocks.

Kahleah Copper, the third member of Team USA from the Mercury, hit a pair of shots in the first half, including this pull-up jumper off a screen. She finished the game with seven points.

Griner and Copper came off the bench for head coach Cheryl Reeve’s squad with Taurasi in the starting lineup.

Team USA started with Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart.

