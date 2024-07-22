Devin Booker drains circus shot in Team USA’s exhibition win vs. Germany
Jul 22, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to provide a boost for Team USA.
Our latest example was the guard’s improbable and-1 in USA Basketball’s 92-88 win over Germany on Monday. It marked the final exhibition game for Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics.
A textBook circus act. 😱
🇺🇸 #USABMNT x 📺 @FoxSports pic.twitter.com/nry6rFhHhM
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024
Tied 75-75 after Booker made a defensive stop with just over six minutes to play, Joel Embiid found Stephen Curry down the court before the Golden State Warrior found the Sun with a behind-the-back pass.
Booker did the rest, drawing contact at the bottom of the key and still managing to find the basket.
He also played a part in Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s massive three-pointer that gave Team USA a 90-86 advantage.
From there, Team USA didn’t look back, foiling Germany’s upset bid as James took over late.
Booker’s final stat line was nothing to write home about — 1-for-6 for three points, two rebounds, one assist and a block — but he was +5 and played a team-high 25 minutes (same with Curry).
James led the way for Team USA behind 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and one block.
What’s next for USA Basketball?
With Team USA sweeping its exhibition slate, it’s onto Olympic play.
Team USA will open up Group C action against Serbia on Sunday (July 28) before facing South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3).
The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.