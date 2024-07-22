Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to provide a boost for Team USA.

Our latest example was the guard’s improbable and-1 in USA Basketball’s 92-88 win over Germany on Monday. It marked the final exhibition game for Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Tied 75-75 after Booker made a defensive stop with just over six minutes to play, Joel Embiid found Stephen Curry down the court before the Golden State Warrior found the Sun with a behind-the-back pass.

Booker did the rest, drawing contact at the bottom of the key and still managing to find the basket.

He also played a part in Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s massive three-pointer that gave Team USA a 90-86 advantage.

From there, Team USA didn’t look back, foiling Germany’s upset bid as James took over late.

Booker’s final stat line was nothing to write home about — 1-for-6 for three points, two rebounds, one assist and a block — but he was +5 and played a team-high 25 minutes (same with Curry).

James led the way for Team USA behind 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and one block.

What’s next for USA Basketball?

With Team USA sweeping its exhibition slate, it’s onto Olympic play.

Team USA will open up Group C action against Serbia on Sunday (July 28) before facing South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3).

The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.

