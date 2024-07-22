Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker drains circus shot in Team USA’s exhibition win vs. Germany

Jul 22, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to provide a boost for Team USA.

Our latest example was the guard’s improbable and-1 in USA Basketball’s 92-88 win over Germany on Monday. It marked the final exhibition game for Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Tied 75-75 after Booker made a defensive stop with just over six minutes to play, Joel Embiid found Stephen Curry down the court before the Golden State Warrior found the Sun with a behind-the-back pass.

RELATED STORIES

Booker did the rest, drawing contact at the bottom of the key and still managing to find the basket.

He also played a part in Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s massive three-pointer that gave Team USA a 90-86 advantage.

From there, Team USA didn’t look back, foiling Germany’s upset bid as James took over late.

Booker’s final stat line was nothing to write home about — 1-for-6 for three points, two rebounds, one assist and a block — but he was +5 and played a team-high 25 minutes (same with Curry).

James led the way for Team USA behind 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, a steal and one block.

What’s next for USA Basketball?

With Team USA sweeping its exhibition slate, it’s onto Olympic play.

Team USA will open up Group C action against Serbia on Sunday (July 28) before facing South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3).

The group stage, which consists of three games, will air on NBC.

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne...

Arizona Sports

Scottsdale PD details arrest of former Suns PG Cameron Payne

Former Suns point guard Cameron Payne was arrested in Scottsdale last month, and the Scottsdale Police Department released details. 

1 hour ago

Inside the NBA...

Associated Press

Warner Bros. Discovery to match Amazon Prime Video’s offer to carry NBA games

Warner Bros. Discovery informed the NBA Monday that it will match the $1.8 billion per year offer by Amazon Prime Video.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant looks on...

Arizona Sports

Report: Kevin Durant out for Team USA’s final exhibition vs. Germany

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is reportedly out for Team USA's final exhibition against Germany ahead of the Paris Olympics.

7 hours ago

LeBron James smiles...

Associated Press

LeBron James named Team USA male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

LeBron James wasn’t sure what the opening ceremony was all about for his first Olympics. This time, he’ll be a star of the show.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Should we be concerned about the USA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams?

Dan Bickley recaps the weekend exhibition games for the USA basketball teams and explains why he is concerned on his Bickley Blast.

9 hours ago

Suns rookie Ryan Dunn poses for photo shoot...

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Where Suns sit after NBA offseason signings

The Phoenix Suns headed into the 2024 offseason very limited in what they could do due to the team being in the 2nd apron of the luxury tax.

1 day ago

Devin Booker drains circus shot in Team USA’s exhibition win vs. Germany