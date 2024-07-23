Former Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne was arrested in Scottsdale last month, and the Scottsdale Police Department has released details of the incident.

Payne was placed into custody on June 14 for false reporting to law enforcement and refusing to provide a truthful name when detained, repeatedly telling officers his name was “Terry Johnson.”

At 2:28 a.m. that morning, police received a domestic violence family fight call, according to a police report.

A caller said “I need someone to come to my house” with yelling in the background. Dispatchers attempted to call back with no answer three times before getting someone on the phone, who apologized and said nothing happened. The reporting party stated his name was Terry Johnson.

Two officers responded to the area near 68th Street and Chaparral Road and were greeted at the door by Payne, who said he had a verbal argument with his girlfriend, Karina Medrano. He assured the officers the fight was not physical and there was no property damage. Officers asked to enter the residence to check on Medrano, who was in the living room and backed up the verbal argument story.

She said she would feel comfortable staying and explained her boyfriend called to prove a point and had calmed down.

One officer allegedly told the other “Terry” was refusing to identify himself with his real name. They told Payne in order to complete their investigation, they needed his real name. Medrano allegedly called her boyfriend “Cameron” before saying his name was Terry again.

Officers told Payne he was detained and needed to provide identification or date of birth or else he would be arrested. Payne allegedly said “That’s fine.”

An officer ran a records check for Terry Johnson and verified Payne was lying about his name.

Following more arguing and Payne telling the officers to leave his house, Payne agreed to step outside with the police onto his porch. An officer continue to explain they needed his name as part of a domestic violence investigation and he was “blowing this whole thing out of proportion.”

Payne yelled his name was Cameron Payne, but then he allegedly said that was a fake name.

Officers placed Payne under arrest, putting him in handcuffs and inside the patrol vehicle. They ran a records check and identified the man as Cameron Payne. An officer went back to the residence to speak to Medrano, who said Payne used Terry Johnson as an alias.

Payne was booked in Scottsdale City Jail and released.

Payne, 29, played for Phoenix starting in the NBA bubble during the pandemic restart of 2020. He backed up starter Chris Paul beginning in the 2020-21 season and played a key role in the 2021 NBA Finals run.

Payne averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 174 games with the Suns.

One month after the incident, the New York Knicks signed Payne to a one-year deal worth $3.1 million. Knicks wing Josh Hart posted on X after the signing, “Shoutout Terry.”

