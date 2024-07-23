Arizona Cardinals training camp is nearly here, with players reporting to State Farm Stadium on Tuesday. Along with it come positional battles that’ll help shape the team in 2024.

This time around, there’s no shortage of competition following an offseason of roster revamping and plenty of impactful roles up for grabs. As defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said this offseason, having to make those tough roster decisions is a good problem to have.

What’s going on at pass rusher? Let’s take a look.

Cardinals training camp battles: Pass rusher

Of the positions Arizona revamped this offseason, pass rusher was not one of them. Either Arizona didn’t like the market in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft or they believe the names returning for another go can take a step forward in Year 2 under the new regime. Going with the latter, three stand out above the rest heading into training camp, beginning with second-year pro BJ Ojulari.

After getting past a knee issue last offseason, Ojulari found a groove within the Cardinals defense behind four sacks, five tackles for loss and a pass defensed across 17 games played. He came in tied for second in sacks and tied for fourth in TFLs despite not starting a game and playing just 37% of available defensive snaps.

The 2023 second-round pick now enters Year 2 with all systems go. And it didn’t take long for those around the team from noticing a clear change in his build and ability during offseason work.

Time and time again, Ojulari was a talking point for players and coaches this offseason.

“I was just talking to (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) about it. He was like, ‘Man, I can see BJ’s taken a step already in just a couple practices,’” Rallis told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke back in May. “Just in the run game, setting violent edges, playing low, using his length, getting separation, hitting the ball and then winning his rushes.”

“I’ve already said BJ, but I’m going to say it again,” Gardeck said earlier this month when asked about under-the-radar Cardinals. “I think he’s going to be a really special player.”

Speaking of under the radar or underrated players, Gardeck is right there in the same boat.

Quietly racking up a team-leading six sacks and the second-most tackles for loss with seven, “The Barbarian” is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. On top of his stat line, Gardeck set new marks in games played (17) and defensive snaps (46%).

Now, it’s all about adding more onto the plate, something both he and Rallis want to see in Year 7.

“I want to see him take strides in every aspect of his game, because he is one of the more complete players honestly that I’ve ever been around,” Rallis said on July 11. “I think he’s an extremely good pass rusher, he can cover as good as any outside linebacker can cover and he can win with leverage in the run game.

“He can provide value for us on the line of scrimmage, in space, all of that. If he takes strides in all parts of his game, he’s going to bring that much more value to our defense.”

Rounding out the trio is Collins.

Making the switch from MIKE backer to full-time pass rusher, Collins was counted on in multiple ways, whether it be pressuring the quarterback or dropping back into coverage.

The results weren’t the flashiest, with the linebacker recording 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defensed, but the coaching staff has remained confident in his ability to improve those numbers in 2024.

Not only would a jump in production be huge for Arizona’s pass rush — which ranked 30th last season with 33 sacks — it would be massive for Collins’ career trajectory after the team opted against picking up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Final verdict

No matter how the depth chart shakes out, the three names above should see ample playing time given Rallis’ love for rotating pass rushers. Victor Dimukeje, who registered four sacks and five tackles for loss, could also be in the mix.

But when it comes to locking in a pair of starters on the outside, Ojulari and Gardeck lead the way.

