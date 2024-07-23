Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Brent Barry joining Phoenix Suns as assistant coach

Jul 23, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:40 am

Brent Barry with his San Antonio Spurs teammates...

Brent Barry #17 of the San Antonio Spurs turns towards Bruce Bowen #12 as they stand with Kurt Thomas #40 and Tim Duncan #21 while taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns are hiring Brent Barry as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former player and current San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations confirmed the news on his X account.

Humbled and excited to be a part of the @Suns organization and appreciate so many that have a part in this step in a basketball journey that has not chapters but volumes to be written,” he wrote. “Looking forward to the journey w/some incredible minds but moreover some incredible players.

And to the @spurs organization-there aren’t words there is only what has already been shared. It is family and it is community and it is knowing that there is a life bigger than basketball. There is no place like SA and you helped raise three men, I am forever grateful.”

Before working with  San Antonio, Barry he did some broadcasting work on NBA TV and NBA on TNT.

Barry marks the latest edition to a revamped Suns coaching staff led by new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Brent Barry’s playing days

Ahead of his roles off the court, Barry played for six teams across a 14-year career.

He was most known for his ability from beyond the arc, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range across his career. He saw that number improve in the postseason behind a 41.6% mark in 88 games played (18 starts).

The New York native was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft but was dealt on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent 2.5 seasons with the Clippers before a midseason trade that shipped him to the Miami Heat.

From there, he signed on with the Chicago Bulls. Barry’s time in the Midwest was short, however, with Chicago trading the sharpshooter to the Seattle SuperSonics after one season of service. He carved out a starting role with Seattle and ended up logging five years in Seattle.

Barry then headed to the Spurs as a free agent signing in 2004. In four seasons with San Antonio, Barry helped raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy twice with the Spurs during the 2004-05 and 2006-07 seasons.

He wrapped up his playing career in 2008-09 as a member of the Houston Rockets.

