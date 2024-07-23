A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team rebound from a rare exhibition loss to beat Germany 84-57 on Tuesday.

The Americans lost to a team of WNBA All-Stars on Saturday in Phoenix before traveling over to London for the exhibition contest against Germany. These two teams are in the same pool in the Olympics and will play again in the Paris Games on Aug. 4.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi started the scoring in the game for Team USA.

She finished the game with five points on 2-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and two assists.

The tongue out celebration has made its way to London! 😜 pic.twitter.com/vz6A57Rvbi — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 23, 2024

The U.S. raced out to a 22-9 lead, scoring the first seven points of the game. By the end of the first 10 minutes, the Americans had built that 13-point lead.

The Germans, who will be making their first appearance in the Olympics, closed within 27-20 midway through the second quarter, but could get no closer as the Americans led 44-32 at the half.

The U.S. scored the first seven points of the third quarter and Germany never threatened in the second half.

Luisa Geiselsoder scored 13 points to lead Germany.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper scored two points off the bench on 1-of-5 shooting.

Kah’s gonna take it to the rack no matter what arena she’s in! pic.twitter.com/HuygC9wpcL — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 23, 2024

The Americans were without Brittney Griner, who rested. It was her first trip overseas since she was arrested in 2022 in Russia and sentenced to nine years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Ten months later, she was free after a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Now the two-time Olympic gold medalist was back suiting up for the U.S.

Members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team sat courtside to watch the game. The Americans edged the Germans 92-88 in an exhibition game on Monday night.

That Valley support from Phoenix to London! KD in the building to watch today’s showcase. pic.twitter.com/DkGrsgvyaX — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 23, 2024