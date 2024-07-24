MLB’s trade deadline is Tuesday, and all is quiet on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ front with a critical week ahead.

D-backs assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday the club does not feel pressure to make trades but always looks to upgrade. A challenge is finding teams willing to sell, which is where this next week is so important for those fighting to stay in races.

Entering Wednesday, 22 of 30 MLB teams were within five games of a postseason spot. Two others were within six games. The Blue Jays, Angels, Athletics, Rockies, Marlins and White Sox are the six buried teams at this point. Others on the bubble such as the Nationals and Cubs are looking toward 2025 and beyond.

“We have a really good team on the field, some of our better players are coming off the IL and I’m not sure anybody out there that might get traded will be better than the Jordan Montgomery, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez trifecta,” Sawdaye said.

“I think we’re always looking to upgrade in any area we have an opportunity to. … I’m not sure there are as many sellers as years past. We see the clumped up race in the National League Wild Card. The AL West is pretty tight and there are obviously buyers in the AL wild card. You have to be opportunistic at times. Sometimes some of our trades are more challenging trades like a trade we did with Seattle last year. That stuff did not happen until the last couple days.”

Arizona found a deal with a club toeing the line between buying and selling last season, as the Mariners sent Arizona closer Paul Sewald for position players Dominic Canzone, Ryan Bliss and Josh Rojas.

The Diamondbacks entered Wednesday one game back of the second and third wild card spots. They face the Royals once more before a key three-game series against the Pirates, who mirror the D-backs with a 52-50 record.

Will the Diamondbacks add bullpen help?

The D-backs have a solidified back end of the bullpen with Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Sewald, along with left-hander Joe Mantiply and rookie Justin Martinez. Bryce Jarvis has also been effective in a middle relief/multiple innings role. Mantiply, however, is the only southpaw in the bullpen.

“I think every team that evaluates their club says, ‘Man, we can use some bullpen help,'” Sawdaye said. “I think the reason why is because you always know you’re an injury away from really changing the dynamic in your bullpen.

“Could we go out and play the second half with this bullpen? Of course, and I think we’d be very competitive. But we know things happen. We need to be prepared for that and obviously we want to create more depth.”

He made the point that the D-backs’ bullpen at this point last year did not have Sewald, Thompson or Andrew Saalfrank who stepped up down the stretch, all of whom emerged in different ways.

“Sometimes it comes externally, sometimes it comes from trades or internally from your own system,” Sawdaye said. “We have some names of guys we are monitoring on the trade market and also internally we think can help.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote the D-backs are unlikely to make a trade “of great consequence,” but will work to add bullpen help.

What relievers are on the trade market?

There are some really good relievers on teams out of postseason contention.

Athletics All-Star Mason Miller with his 104 mph heater is the prized target, although with team control until 2030 it appears unlikely he gets dealt.

Marlins left-handed closer Tanner Scott and Angels right-handed closer Carlos Estevez are prime bullpen rentals at this year’s deadline sure to be on the move. Estevez has not allowed an earned run since May 20.

Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan and setup man Dylan Floro have had solid seasons, while the Marlins have a slew of options beyond Scott such as left-hander A.J. Puk or righty Anthony Bender. The Rays have a group of bullpen arms with control beyond 2024 including Pete Fairbanks and Jason Adam, although they only sit 4.5 games back.

Former D-backs southpaws Andrew Chafin and T.J. McFarland will also stir some interest on expiring deals.

The deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. MST.

