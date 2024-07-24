Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

WNBA lands 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC

Jul 24, 2024, 3:29 PM

Diana Taurasi...

Phoenix Mercury guards Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud during a game against the Indiana Fever on June 30, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


More than 100 WNBA regular-season games will be broadcast each season through an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC, the league announced Wednesday.

While the league didn’t reveal the value, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that the WNBA would receive about $200 million a year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The deal will begin with the 2026 season and run through 2036, with it potentially evaluated after three years and potentially give the WNBA a chance to get even more money. The WNBA’s deal was announced shortly after the NBA’s.

RELATED STORIES

“Partnering with Disney, Amazon and NBCU marks a monumental chapter in WNBA history and clearly demonstrates the significant rise in value and the historic level of interest in women’s basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “These agreements allow the league to continue to build a long-term and sustainable growth model for the future of women’s basketball and sports which will benefit WNBA players, teams and fans.”

The deal also will make the broadcast partners responsible for production and marketing commitments, meaning the roughly.$200 million a year is purely for media rights.

The league’s current media deal is valued at about $60 million per year. The NBA, which owns about 60% of the WNBA, has negotiated the new deals.

Under the new agreements, the partners will distribute more than 125 regular season and playoff games nationally each year. There will be 25 regular-season games on Disney platforms, 50 on NBC and 30 on Prime Video.

The playoffs will be split among the three groups. Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, will broadcast two of the first-round series, and NBC and Prime Video will each get one. The semis and finals will rotate over the 11-year deal, with Disney having eight semis and five finals. Prime and NBC each will have seven of the semifinal series and three finals.

“We’re proud of our highly productive and collaborative partnership with the WNBA since the league’s inception in 1997,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “Through our marquee collection of rights, which includes the WNBA Finals, we will continue to play an important role in the league’s extraordinary growth trajectory while fueling ESPN’s digital future and super-serving fans as only we can.”

The new revenue could greatly increase player salaries, which have been an issue for many years. Since the league was founded in 1997, players have gone overseas to supplement their incomes. The top base salary this year is $242,000, with players potentially earning over half a million through salary, marketing agreements and bonuses. Caitlin Clark makes $76,000 as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The league has had a deal with Amazon Prime since 2021 and is showing 21 games this season on the streaming service.

The WNBA also has broadcast deals with ION and CBS that run through 2025 and could be renewed after they expire. The ION deal is worth $13 million a year right now.

The league has had incredible ratings over the past two seasons, including seeing the All-Star Game last weekend draw 3.4 million viewers, making it the third most-viewed event in the league’s history. It was the 17th WNBA game this season that has had more than 1 million viewers, with Clark appearing in 15 of them.

The WNBA is expanding to 14 teams over the next two seasons, with the Golden State Valkyries starting play next year and a franchise in Toronto beginning in 2026.

When news of the deal first came to light last week, the player’s union had concerns that the league is being undervalued.

“We have wondered for months how the NBA would value the WNBA in its media rights deal,” executive director of the union Terri Jackson said in a statement. “With a reportedly $75 billion deal on the table, the league is in control of its own destiny. More precisely, the NBA controls the destiny of the WNBA.”

“We look forward to learning how the NBA arrived at a $200 million valuation — if initial reports are accurate or even close. Neither the NBA nor the WNBA can deny that in the last few years, we have seen unprecedented growth across all metrics, the players continue to demonstrate their commitment to building the brand, and that the fans keep showing up. There is no excuse to undervalue the WNBA again.”

Phoenix Mercury

WNBA All-Star Game...

Alex Weiner

Phoenix All-Star Game secures highest ratings for WNBA event since inaugural season

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center was watched by an average audience of 3,442,000 viewers on ABC, a 305% increase from 2023. 

23 hours ago

United States' Diana Taurasi drive around Germany's Leonie Fiebich during a women's exhibition bask...

Associated Press

Team USA women’s basketball rebounds in exhibition win over Germany before Olympics

The USA women's basketball team rebounds from rare exhibition loss in an 84-57 win over Germany ahead of the Olympics.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Should we be concerned about the USA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams?

Dan Bickley recaps the weekend exhibition games for the USA basketball teams and explains why he is concerned on his Bickley Blast.

2 days ago

Brittney Griner looks on...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner on being back with USA Basketball: ‘It means everything to me’

Brittney Griner is suiting up for the U.S. in the Paris Olympics, her first trip to play overseas since returning from Russian detainment.

2 days ago

WNBA All-Star Game...

Alex Weiner

Competitive 2024 WNBA All-Star Game gives Phoenix showcase of league’s deep talent

Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve set up Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix as one of the greatest spectacles in league history.

4 days ago

caitlin clark...

Associated Press

WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese provide All-Star Game with highlight moment

Caitlin Clark delivered the passes and Angel Reese supplied the hustle, as the rookies made life difficult for Team USA at the All-Star Game.

4 days ago

WNBA lands 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC