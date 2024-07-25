Close
Mercury’s Rebecca Allen withdraws from Olympics with injury

Jul 25, 2024, 7:52 AM

Rebecca Allen #11 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball...

Rebecca Allen #11 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 12, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury veteran Rebecca Allen will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics after injuring her hamstring in Australia’s last exhibition game Tuesday against Canada, according to The Canberra Times.

“Bec is such a big part of our team and has been for a long time. We are all devastated for her,” Australian head coach Sandy Brondello said, according to the publication.

“This injury has come at a really unfortunate time and the call had to be made upon medical advice. Unfortunately, she was not going to recover in time to play in these Games.”

Allen has averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Mercury with 17 starts in as many appearances.

Phoenix acquired her in a sign-and-trade this past offseason that also shipped guard Moriah Jefferson to the Connecticut Sun.

The 6-foot-2 Allen has played 25.4 minutes per game for the Mercury, becoming an intrigral part of the team’s 13-12 start ahead of the Olympic break.

She is one of four Phoenix players who made Olympic teams, with Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner representing Team USA.

It is unclear if Allen’s injury will linger into the second portion of the WNBA schedule that ramps back up Aug. 15.

The Opals replaced Allen with Amy Atwell, who was travelling reserve with the club.

Australia’s first game in the Olympics is Monday against Nigeria.

