GLENDALE — Way to go, Ron Wolfley. Ahead of Day 2 of Arizona Cardinals training camp, the Arizona Sports radio host asked offensive lineman Will Hernandez if he had gotten into a fight yet. For the mauler, that’s nothing new.

Hernandez’s response? “I might surprise you.”

And that he did, getting into it with inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. during 11-on-11 work not long after his chat with Wolf & Luke ahead of the second day of training camp.

It was a quick disagreement that saw no punches thrown with running back James Conner playing peacekeeper.

After the fact, Hernandez made sure to give Wolfley a shoutout.

“That whole deal today was provided by Wolf,” Hernandez said jokingly.

Again, way to go, Wolf.

All jokes aside, Hernandez owned up to his side of the scuffle, understanding the importance of not being a distraction and lifting up his defensive counterparts.

“Just got a little carried away,” the veteran lineman said. “It’s been many, many months of no football. You get back into and sometimes that’s what happens. But the point is to check ourselves and make sure we take care of our teammates at the end of the day, because I need him and he needs me.”

“It’s a very fine line that we’ve got to walk,” he added. “I’m not saying everybody’s perfect with it but I need to do better with that.”

This is far from the first training camp incident Hernandez has been a part of.

During training camp in 2022, it was iron against iron once again, with Hernandez and former Cardinal J.J. Watt getting into it.

In honor of #AZCardinals first day in pads at #CardsCamp… …we flashback to (the end of) the 2022 heavyweight tilt: Will Hernandez vs JJ Watt: pic.twitter.com/YFkhjc9OKs — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) July 31, 2023

Football is back!

