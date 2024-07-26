Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony could be threatened by weather

Jul 26, 2024, 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

2024 Paris Olympics...

Tourists photograph near the Champ-de-Mars Arena, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics look likely to get off to a soggy start.

Meteo-France, the French weather service, is predicting “flooding rains” Friday evening when the opening ceremony is set to unroll along the Seine River. But the show is set to go on as planned, starting at 11:30 a.m. MST and should last more than three hours.

Already in the late afternoon, skies were gray with intermittent drizzle. There was a silver lining, though, with temperatures expected to stay relatively warm throughout the evening.

RELATED STORIES

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). Though 10,700 athletes are expected to compete at these Olympics, hundreds of soccer players are based outside Paris, surfers are in Tahiti and many have yet to arrive for their events in the second week, organizers said Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine’s banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.

What time does the Paris Olympics opening ceremony start?

The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. MST and is expected to last more than three hours.

How can I watch the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms — NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.

A preview will air on NBC at 10 a.m. MST, with live coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and an enhanced prime-time encore at 5:30 p.m.

About 220,000 invited and security-screened spectators are expected to fill the upper tiers of the Seine’s banks, and an additional 104,000 paying spectators will watch from the lower riverside and around the Trocadéro plaza.

Those in Paris who could not get tickets will be able to watch the ceremony on 80 giant screens set up throughout the city.

Who are the flag bearers for the United States?

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join basketball legend LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at today’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the American flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

Who is performing at the opening ceremony?

In addition to the athletes who will participate in the parade, 3,000 dancers, artists and other athletes will be featured in the opening and closing ceremonies. Most of the entertainment acts remain under wraps.

NBC News reported that Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have arrived in Paris amid speculation that one or both of the pop singers will perform at the opening ceremony.

Where is the opening ceremony being held?

The parade starts at the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and follows the course of the Seine from east to west. It makes its way around two islands in the center of the city before passing under several bridges and gateways.

Athletes aboard the boats will get glimpses of several Olympic venues including La Concorde Urban Park (3X3 basketball, breaking, BMX freestyle cycling, skateboarding), Invalides (archery, athletics — marathon finish, road cycling — time trial start) and the Grand Palais (fencing, taekwondo).

The parade ends at the Iena Bridge, which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine to the Trocadéro district on the right bank. The ceremony’s finale is at the Trocadéro. There, among other ceremonial procedures, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver opening remarks.

General News

Linn Grant of Sweden plays her shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Dana Open at H...

Damon Allred

ASU golf’s Farr-Kaye: Linn Grant, former Sun Devil golfers will ‘thrive’ in Olympics

Arizona State women's golf coach Missy Farr-Kaye is filled with pride for the golfers she coached in Tempe before the Paris Olympics.

20 hours ago

Olympic flag waving in the wind...

Arizona Sports

2024 Paris Olympics: Tracking every qualifier with ties to Arizona

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin this week, and there are many athletes with Arizona ties gearing up for the competition.

2 days ago

A view of downtown Salt Lake City at night during the Salt Lake Winter Olympics on February 23, 200...

Arizona Sports

2034 Winter Olympics will be hosted by Salt Lake City

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday that Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Games.

2 days ago

Xander Schauffele tips cap to crowd at 2024 Open Championship...

Associated Press

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year

Xander Schauffele won the British Open on Sunday for his second major of the year, delivering a masterpiece at Royal Troon with a 6-under 65 to overcome a two-shot deficit and give the Americans a sweep of the majors for the first time since 1982.

5 days ago

Argentina's Lautaro Martínez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia during th...

Associated Press

Argentina wins record 16th Copa America title, beats Colombia after Messi gets hurt

Argentina overcame Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia on Sunday night for a record 16th Copa America title.

12 days ago

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, center, scores his side's second goal during the final match between Spain...

Associated Press

Spain beats England to win record 4th European Championship title

Spain won a record fourth European Championship title on Sunday after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 87th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory over England.

12 days ago

How to watch: Paris Olympics opening ceremony could be threatened by weather