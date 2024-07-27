GLENDALE — There can be a lot going on for rookies like Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson entering Year 1 of NFL training camp.

In addition to understanding the playbook and the concepts that come with it, there’s also the task of getting engrained in the locker room alongside new teammates.

For Benson, a guy who prides himself on nailing down the details, there’s little time for distractions — even if it’s coming from his head coach.

“What I love about it is he’s a very serious person. I try to joke around with him at times and he doesn’t. It kind of pisses me off at times,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

“He’s committed to doing everything he can. He’s just taking it all in. (running backs coach Autry Denson) does a great job with those guys and how he teaches and breaks it down and makes it so easy. It’s not easy but’s he committed to being the best player he can to maximize himself.”

But given the mold the Cardinals seek out in their players, is it all that surprising?

Benson entered camp with a legit shot at making an impact right away, with Michael Carter and Emari Demercado his top competition for playing time behind starter James Conner.

And from the sounds of it, the running back isn’t letting any details slip through the cracks, compiling now two notebooks full of information he’s picked along the way from meetings, drills and conversations with his running mates.

Kyler Murray ➡️ Trey Benson What kind of connection can they have in the passing-catching department in 2024? #AZCardinals #Birdgang pic.twitter.com/QOxWKDxu9s — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) July 25, 2024

He also realizes there’s nothing wrong with mixing some fun into the equation of getting his legs at the pro level, especially in a running backs room that isn’t afraid to let him know he needs to loosen up.

“I got to be serious at least for right now for sure. I’m having fun, but I’m being serious right now so I can learn everything, find a routine and be ready for when my time comes.”

“When I’m being too serious sometimes, (the other running backs will) let me know and I’ll loosen up at times,” he added. “But it’s still a job, I’m still coming to work every day, but I’m having fun, too.”

As for the next time JG wants to crack wise?

“I’m gonna start putting a smile on my face the next time he jokes,” Benson said with a laugh.

Follow @Tdrake4sports