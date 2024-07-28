Rejoice, Valley sports fans. Weekends like this don’t happen very often.

We received a Hall of Fame induction for Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez; a Hall of Fame performance from Kevin Durant at the Paris Olympics; and a new starting point guard for the Suns.

The latter is a really big deal.

The addition of Tyus Jones gives the Suns a legitimate floor general. He’s been widely acclaimed as the best backup point guard in the NBA. Along with Monte Morris, the Suns have added a pair of point guards who specialize in taking care of the basketball.

That was a huge problem for the Suns in 2023-24.

Jones also represents a huge coup for Mat Ishbia, the hyperaggressive owner of a second-apron franchise trapped in salary cap purgatory.

Jones agreed to play for one year at a minimum salary ($3.3 million), far below his market value. He’s betting on a breakthrough season in Phoenix that propels him to NBA riches next summer. He’s surely been guaranteed a spot in the starting rotation, and either way, clearly placing his trust in Ishbia.

This is truly a Jerry Colangelo moment for the Suns owner. During his stewardship of Valley sports, Colangelo built impeccable credentials with professional athletes. He was a player-friendly owner who built first-class environments on handshake deals, on mutual trust.

At times, Ishbia’s relentless optimism has felt like gaslighting, especially after last year’s debacle. But he has delivered yet again. And for a team that watched three players decline player options, including Eric Gordon, the addition of Jones provides a renewed rush of optimism and belief. It confirms that the Suns are back in the game, admitting and solving their point guard problem in one stunning surprise, when everyone thought they were done for the offseason.

Durant’s performance didn’t hurt, either. The Suns star shook off concerns about injury risk, dropping a performance that reminded everyone of his pedigree. Durant was making his first appearance for Team USA following a calf injury and quickly absorbed a cheap shot that was intended to test his voracity.

He also came off the bench to make his first eight shots, five of them three-pointers. In the context of the Olympics, his shooting performance literally caused the world’s jaw to drop.

After the game, a triumphant Durant danced around a thorny question, how he seemed to be displaying a sense of joy basketball fans haven’t seen in a while.

Either way, it was a great turn of events for basketball fans in Arizona. Here’s hoping Durant’s dominance and happiness lasts for many months to come.

