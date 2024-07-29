Close
Former Diamondbacks reliever Reyes Moronta dies

Jul 29, 2024, 9:45 AM

Reyes Moronta pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Relief pitcher Reyes Moronta #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 13-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former major league reliever Reyes Moronta, who spent a 2022 stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks, died Sunday in a traffic accident, according to reports. He was 31 years old.

According to El Pregonerod.com, he was in an accident while riding a four-wheeler near his father’s house in the Dominican Republic.

The last team he played for, Bravos de León in the Mexican League, posted of his passing Sunday night.

He had just been released by Bravos de León on Thursday and was set to play for winter league team Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Republic, who also posted a message mourning his death.

In MLB, Moronta most notably played for the San Francisco Giants from 2017-21, where he appeared in 136 games and posted a 2.65 ERA.

He also suited up for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and Los Angeles Angels (2023).

Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers in 2022 and was claimed by Arizona. He appeared in 17 games for the D-backs through the rest of that season, posting two saves and allowing seven earned runs over 14.0 innings.

