ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks option starter Yilber Diaz, recall Slade Cecconi

Jul 29, 2024, 1:40 PM

Starting pitcher Yilber Diaz #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned starting pitcher Yilber Diaz to Triple-A Reno after a loss Sunday and recalled Slade Cecconi to replace him.

Diaz’s first major league stint lasted four games, and the 23-year-old compiled a 4.05 ERA over 20.0 innings. He struck out 14 and walked eight.

The 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates went 10 innings and was hardly Diaz’s fault. He lasted 5.0 innings and allowed one hit with four walks to no earned runs. Diaz struck out seven, a career-high.

Cecconi, 25, has been pitching for Triple-A since being sent down after a July 10 start.

Over three appearances in the minors, he came out of the bullpen and allowed six hits with two earned runs over 5.0 innings.

Cecconi has appeared for the Diamondbacks in 14 games with 13 starts, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the D-backs were hoping Cecconi could find consistency with a trip to the minors.

“He would show flashes of real good stuff, some dominant stuff, but he couldn’t maintain it,” Lovullo told reporters after Cecconi was optioned on July 11. “We’re layering in different guys. We’re getting different looks at things, and we’re going to give others some opportunities.”

Diaz had a fast rise through the farm system, going from High-A Hillsboro in 2023 into Double-A toward the end of the year.

He began 2024 with Double-A Amarillo before being promoted for a four-game stretch with Reno in which he posted a 3.27 ERA, leading to his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks.

Diaz lasted 6.0 frames and allowed just an earned run in each of his first two starts with Arizona before a slip-up of seven earned runs in 3.0 innings last Monday in a 10-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

