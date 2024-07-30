Close
Diamondbacks trade for Nationals reliever Dylan Floro

Jul 30, 2024, 3:15 PM

Nationals pitcher Dylan Floro...

Dylan Floro #44 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to beef up the bullpen by trading for Washington Nationals righty Dylan Floro, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Arizona will give up a 25-year-old infielder Andres Chaparro, who has spent the year with Triple-A Reno slashing .332/.403/.564.

Floro carries a 2.06 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 51 games. He has 40 strikeouts and 14 walks in 52.1 innings.

The D-backs had already added left-handed reliever A.J. Puk from the Miami Marlins for prospects Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar. Puk has thrown two scoreless innings so far, striking out the side on Sunday.

Arizona also acquired first baseman Josh Bell from Miami for cash or a player to be named later. Bell could be insurance if Christian Walker is out an extended period of time with an oblique injury that placed him on the 10-day injured list.

General manager Mike Hazen said after acquiring Puk he would continue to explore the reliever market.

Floro joins a bullpen anchored by closer Paul Sewald, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel Joe Mantiply, Justin Martinez and Puk. Slade Cecconi joined the pen on Monday after transitioning from a starting role, while Miguel Castro returned from a lengthy injury rehab earlier this month.

Arizona will need to make a move to fit Floro on the roster.

The Diamondbacks remade their bullpen in the second half of the season last year, building it into a strength by trading for Sewald and signing Thompson.

The club is in a dogfight for a National League Wild Card spot with two months to play, sitting 1.5 games out.

Fellow wild card competitors have been busy. The Atlanta Braves brought back 2021 World Series hero Jorge Soler from the San Francisco Giants. The New York Mets added to the bullpen with Ryne Stanek and the outfield with Jesse Winker. The San Diego Padres brought in Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jason Adam, while the St. Louis Cardinals dealt for starter Erick Fedde and outfielder — and former Diamondback — Tommy Pham.

Arizona had fewer obvious holes considering the re-addition of injured starters Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez appear to be around the corner.

