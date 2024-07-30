With the NHL and the Valley no longer on his radar screen, Alex Meruelo, the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes, revealed new details for his $1 billion privately funded arena and entertainment complex in Nevada.

On Thursday, Meruelo and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, which he owns, unveiled his latest plans to transform the resort by adding a 10,000-seat arena, a separate ice rink, a dedicated parking garage, a fan zone and more.

International design firm Gensler is signed on for the project. Meruelo has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Nevada and the arena is poised to become the future home of the Nevada men’s basketball team.

Meruelo first unveiled plans for the Reno project in the fall of 2023, a few months after voters in Tempe shot down his proposed NHL arena project.

