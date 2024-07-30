Former Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo reveals plans for new arena in Nevada
Jul 30, 2024, 9:12 AM
(Screenshot/Arizona Sports video)
With the NHL and the Valley no longer on his radar screen, Alex Meruelo, the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes, revealed new details for his $1 billion privately funded arena and entertainment complex in Nevada.
On Thursday, Meruelo and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, which he owns, unveiled his latest plans to transform the resort by adding a 10,000-seat arena, a separate ice rink, a dedicated parking garage, a fan zone and more.
𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮.
Plans include 10,000-seat state-of-the-art arena, satellite ice rink, fan zone and more. Learn more: https://t.co/dAVGwPRFlI#GSR #RenoArena #RenoTahoe pic.twitter.com/jGDKWhzPwI
— Grand Sierra Resort | GSR (@GrandSierra) July 25, 2024
International design firm Gensler is signed on for the project. Meruelo has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Nevada and the arena is poised to become the future home of the Nevada men’s basketball team.
Meruelo first unveiled plans for the Reno project in the fall of 2023, a few months after voters in Tempe shot down his proposed NHL arena project.
This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Read the full story to learn about whether the new arena could become home to the Meruelo-owned Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.