Former Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo reveals plans for new arena in Nevada

Jul 30, 2024, 9:12 AM

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo joins Burns & Gambo in studio after team is sold to Utah group o...

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo joins Burns & Gambo in studio after team is sold to Utah group on Thursday, April 19, 2024. (Screenshot/Arizona Sports video)

(Screenshot/Arizona Sports video)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Arizona Sports

With the NHL and the Valley no longer on his radar screen, Alex Meruelo, the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes, revealed new details for his $1 billion privately funded arena and entertainment complex in Nevada.

On Thursday, Meruelo and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, which he owns, unveiled his latest plans to transform the resort by adding a 10,000-seat arena, a separate ice rink, a dedicated parking garage, a fan zone and more.

International design firm Gensler is signed on for the project. Meruelo has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Nevada and the arena is poised to become the future home of the Nevada men’s basketball team.

Meruelo first unveiled plans for the Reno project in the fall of 2023, a few months after voters in Tempe shot down his proposed NHL arena project.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Read the full story to learn about whether the new arena could become home to the Meruelo-owned Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

