GLENDALE — It didn’t take long for Arizona Cardinals fans to get a good idea of rookie Darius Robinson’s makeup. Moments after he selected 27th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he went viral for his deep dive into hand placement.

That mentality of focusing on the details hasn’t waned at the NFL level. To better prepare himself for the rigors of training camp, especially given his versatility to play multiple positions along the line, Robinson had a strict regimen to follow.

On top of lifting and defensive line work five and three times a week (with some two-a-days sprinkled in), respectively, the rookie also dove into last year’s film on a 10-clips-a-night basis. Toss in receiving installs and class work toward his master’s degree and there wasn’t much time left in a given week.

Six days into training camp, that work away from the field is showing up.

“The transition for a rookie is different. Going from rookie OTAs, I was like, ‘OK, I think I know some things’ versus now where I know-know some things, I feel like a completely different player,” Robinson told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Tuesday. “Now, it’s just up to me about playing fast, playing physical and being relentless.

“Just continuing to take steps each and every day so I can get more comfortable. Some of the best advice I got was from (Dennis Gardeck) was once you get your college confidence, swag, charisma back, you just do it here and continue to take off.”

Tuesday was easily one of Robinson’s best days of camp. He was quickly thrown in with the first team right off the jump alongside Bilal Nichols and L.J. Collier during 11-on-11 work before pushing back second-team offensive linemen on the regular.

And much like we saw during his college days, he’s not stationary at any one spot along the line. He’s playing just about every position, save for lining up in a 2I- or 0-technique.

And that’s just how he likes it.

“I think it creates a different look for the offense because they don’t know where we’re going to be coming from,” Robinson said. “Also for me, I’m a big technician so I like rushing inside, because I can do my quicker rushes. If I’m outside, I can do more of my power rushes. … I love playing up and down the line.”

“It’s really just based off our personnel group, so that’s why I’m just learning each position and all the different things you can do at the position so that wherever coach wants to line me up at, I’ll be able to go out there, line up and be able to play,” he added.

The impression so far this camp is it’s only a matter of time before Robinson firmly finds himself running with the first team just based on what he’s put on tape and his methodical approach to learning the game at the highest level.

He’ll be the first to tell you there’s still plenty of work to be done before the games begin.

“It’s moving super fast. That’s why I got to get better. I gotta stay in my playbook, stay in the film room, stay on my technique,” Robinson said. “We play the (New Orleans) Saints here in a week.

“I gotta make sure I’m ready and hot. The Saints are going to be a good opponent coming in here and this will be the first time playing at State Farm so I gotta make sure I’m ready to play.”

A big check off the offseason box

On top of nailing down the details of becoming a pro, Robinson also had the added responsibility of finishing up his master’s degree this offseason.

It’s an accomplishment the young defensive lineman doesn’t take for granted, understanding the impact it can have in his post-playing days.

“Best thing that ever happened to me,” Robinson said Thursday. “I thought about leaving school my fourth year, but I decided to come back just so I can get my master’s … in education and positive coaching with an emphasis in athletic leadership. So, after football, if I want to be an athletic director or coach or just the business side of sports (I can).”

