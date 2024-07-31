Close
Former Wildcat, Sun Chase Budinger drops to 1-1 in volleyball at Olympics

Jul 30, 2024, 7:47 PM

Chase Budinger of Team United States attacks the net against Stefan Boermans of Team Netherlands du...

Chase Budinger of Team United States attacks the net against Stefan Boermans of Team Netherlands during the Men's Preliminary Phase - Pool F match on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The crazy story of former Arizona Wildcat, first-round NBA Draft pick and Phoenix Sun Chase Budinger becoming a Team USA Olympic beach volleyball star was going to come with some bumps in the road and the first came on Tuesday with a loss to the Netherlands.

Budinger and his teammate Miles Evans lost 2-0 (21-13, 21-15) to Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, dropping the duo’s record to 1-1 in pool play.

The Americans will play their final match of pool play on Friday against Spain’s Adrian Gavira and Pablo Herrera. In Group F, that Netherlands pair is 2-0 while Spain and Team USA each sport a 1-1 record. The top two teams in each group automatically advance, a crucial fate to seal. While the top two third-place teams also move on to the bracket and the rest of the third-place group finishers have a chance to as well, the winner on Friday won’t have to stress about that.

