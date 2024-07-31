Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Padres strengthen bullpen by adding Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott

Jul 30, 2024, 7:26 PM

Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning...

Tanner Scott #66 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO — The Padres added to their already strong bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the Miami Marlins for four players just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said the move was made with an eye toward the playoffs, which the Padres missed last year after reaching the NL Championship Series in 2022.

“You need a really deep 13-man staff” in the playoffs, Preller said, mentioning the big outs current closer Robert Suarez and former closer Josh Hader.

The Padres entered Tuesday in second place in the NL West, 6 1/2 games behind Los Angeles, and in the third wild-card spot.

RELATED STORIES

The Marlins received four prospects: left-hander Robby Snelling, right-hander Adam Mazur, infielder/outfielder Graham Pauley and infielder Jay Beshears.

Scott is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves, with 53 strikeouts in 44 appearances this season. He is scoreless across his last 17 appearances and 17 2/3 innings pitched since June 17, converting all 10 of his save opportunities while allowing just five hits for a .091/.206/.091 slash line over the stretch.

Hoeing is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 25 strikeouts to just nine walks.

They join a bullpen anchored by All-Star closer Robert Suarez and setup man Jeremiah Estrada.

The Padres acquired right-hander Jason Adam from Tampa Bay during the weekend.

San Diego added more bullpen depth by acquiring left-hander Martín Pérez from Pittsburgh for Enyel De Los Santos.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Mena...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Cristian Mena’s season in jeopardy

The Diamondbacks' pitching depth took a hit, as Triple-A Reno placed prospect Crisitian Mena on the injured list. 

40 minutes ago

CHRISTIAN WALKER...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker says MRI was good news all things considered

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker brought up the possibility he could return from the injured list in three weeks.

1 hour ago

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes into the pitch against the Colorado Rockies at ...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro designated for assignemnt

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro was designated for assignment on Tuesday following the day's trade deadline.

2 hours ago

Nationals pitcher Dylan Floro...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks trade for Nationals reliever Dylan Floro

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to beef up the bullpen by trading for Washington Nationals righty Dylan Floro, reports John Gambadoro.

4 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks injured first baseman Christian Walker...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker heads to injured list with oblique strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain.

5 hours ago

Josh Bell, Miami Marlins...

Arizona Sports

Josh Bell traded to Diamondbacks from Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday agreed to trade for first baseman Josh Bell in exchange for cash considerations.

8 hours ago

Padres strengthen bullpen by adding Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott