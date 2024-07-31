Padres strengthen bullpen by adding Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott

SAN DIEGO — The Padres added to their already strong bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the Miami Marlins for four players just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said the move was made with an eye toward the playoffs, which the Padres missed last year after reaching the NL Championship Series in 2022.

“You need a really deep 13-man staff” in the playoffs, Preller said, mentioning the big outs current closer Robert Suarez and former closer Josh Hader.

The Padres entered Tuesday in second place in the NL West, 6 1/2 games behind Los Angeles, and in the third wild-card spot.

The Marlins received four prospects: left-hander Robby Snelling, right-hander Adam Mazur, infielder/outfielder Graham Pauley and infielder Jay Beshears.

Scott is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves, with 53 strikeouts in 44 appearances this season. He is scoreless across his last 17 appearances and 17 2/3 innings pitched since June 17, converting all 10 of his save opportunities while allowing just five hits for a .091/.206/.091 slash line over the stretch.

Hoeing is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 25 strikeouts to just nine walks.

They join a bullpen anchored by All-Star closer Robert Suarez and setup man Jeremiah Estrada.

The Padres acquired right-hander Jason Adam from Tampa Bay during the weekend.

San Diego added more bullpen depth by acquiring left-hander Martín Pérez from Pittsburgh for Enyel De Los Santos.

