Arizona Cardinals quarterback coach Israel Woolfork said Kyler Murray has grown more as a leader and that he’s comfortable sharing information with younger players.

“I think he’s super comfortable on who he is, “Woolfork told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Thursday. “I think he’s comfortable with the coaching staff and where the organization is right now and he’s playing free and being free. “Kyler has been in the league a lot of years now, so he has a lot of experience that he can pass on to a lot of these young guys.”

“He’s had success and he’s failed at times and he’s built on that. Rather it has to do with the media or how to play on the field, how to prepare for games, just overall his experience is acknowledgeable to a lot of young guys. He’s been really good with building and connecting with those guys and sharing that information.”

Woolfork went over Murray’s work ethic and how much of a presence he has had on and off the field.

“He’s been very consistent on how he has approached work on a daily basis rather that’s on the field, in the classroom, around the locker room, (he’s) continued to be positive,” Woolfork said. “We got a lot of young guys out there, so getting reps with them, building relationships with those guys and (he’s) continue to get a lot of work with the vets.

“He only got to practice a couple months last year, so all these reps and walkthroughs, practices and competitive periods have been super important. He’s been taking advantage of all the opportunities.”

Woolfork acknowledged the importance of working together with Murray and how much they depend on each other.

“My job depends on Kyler and Kyler’s job depends on me,” Woolfork said. “The more information I give him, the more I can help him out.”

Woolfork said Murray getting more reps under center last season has made him more of a threat on offense.

“When you’re under center, it adds another layer of what the defense has to expect,” Woolfork said. “If you don’t contain him, he can definitely take off and run and he’s a good mobile quarterback and he’s a good thrower on the move. That adds another layer of something you got to prepare for. Not just the run game, but just the movement and the play action shots that he can throw down the field.”

Under Woolfork, Murray returned from a knee injury suffered in 2022 and started the final eight games of last season, throwing for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.