GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals starting center Hjalte Froholdt is day to day after going down during Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday.

“We got good news on him so we’re good to go,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday.

It’s unclear if how much — if any — of Arizona’s practice he will participate in. Froholdt was not on the field during the open portion of practice to reporters on Thursday.

After taking off Wednesday, the Cardinals planned for low-intensity day before turning up the heat the rest of the week.

“We’re low today and we’re going to bang the next two,” Gannon said.

Safety Budda Baker was among those not suited up but took on practice from the sidelines.

Froholdt was injured in the latter part of Tuesday’s practice, getting rolled up on during red zone work.

Froholdt was slow to get up but was able to walk off the field under his own power once practice was over.

Taking his place at starting center was Evan Brown, who had worked exclusively at left guard with the first team.

As for left guard, both rookie Isaiah Adams and Jon Gaines II saw first-team reps with Brown moving over.

Froholdt isn’t the only one not 100% entering Thursday’s practice, either.

“A couple guys got some nicks and bumps and bruises,” Gannon said. “Nobody’s serious so well get those guys back out there when they’re ready to go.”

