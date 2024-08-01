Close
Breanna Stewart drop 26 as USA Basketball beats Belgium to make Olympic quarters

Aug 1, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Brittney Griner #15 and Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States...

Brittney Griner #15 and Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States high five during a Women's Basketball Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and Belgium on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points and the U.S. beat Belgium 87-74 on Thursday night, clinching a spot in the Paris Olympic quarterfinals.

A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Americans, who have a 57-game Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games. This was one of the closer games during the historic run of seven consecutive gold medals. Only three contests have been single-digit victories.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner scored seven points off the bench, adding three rebounds in 11 minutes. Diana Taurasi started but in 14 minutes went scoreless.

The Americans (2-0) faced a loud, spirited pro-Belgium crowd that made up most of the 25,044 in attendance. The arena is about 30 minutes away from the country’s border. The two teams met in a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in February in Belgium, and the U.S. needed a tip-in from Stewart at the buzzer to come away with that win.

On Thursday, Belgium once again tested the Americans like few teams have done during their unprecedented Olympic run.

The U.S. built an early 13-point lead behind Stewart, but Belgium cut it to eight at the half and closed to 50-46 in the third quarter. Napheesa Collier capped an 8-1 spurt with five straight points, and her 3 with 2:03 left restored a double-digit advantage for the U.S.

The Americans led 60-53 heading into the fourth and then scored eight of the first 10 points to go up 13. Antonia Delaere tried to keep Belgium in the game with consecutive 3’s, but it wasn’t enough.

Emma Meesseman scored 24 points and Delaere added 16 for Belgium (0-2), which needs to win its final game against Japan to have any shot of advancing to the elimination round. Julie Vanloo had 11.

The U.S. closes out pool play on Sunday against Germany, which also is 2-0.

In other games on Thursday, Germany and France both advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Japan and Nigeria respectively. Australia topped Canada to keep its hopes of advancing alive.

