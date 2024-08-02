Close
Marvin Harrison Jr. ‘going with the flow’ of Arizona Cardinals training camp

Aug 1, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 8:35 pm

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on during Cardinals training camp...

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — When thinking about the jump from college to the NFL, one of the first thoughts that comes to mind is just how much everything is kicked up a notch. From the overall talent to the level of preparation, there’s a lot for rookies like Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to unpack regardless of draft status.

Seven days into training camp, Harrison is seeing the former on the daily. Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been a prime example of that for the young wideout.

The other side of the fence, though, hasn’t been all that world-altering for Harrison.

Operating on a team schedule that is better tailored to the long-term health and nutrition of players has been key.

“So far so good. (NFL training camp) is a lot different from college. I kind of like this one a little more,” Harrison said Thursday. “(Head coach Jonathan Gannon) does a great job taking care of us. I’m enjoying being around the guys and being around the coaches, spending time with them. It’s been great.

“It’s less taxing on the body surprisingly. I think in college you go 5-6 straight days of just all work. Here we have a different schedule and I really appreciate that, because honestly, it’s a much longer NFL schedule than college. The best ability is availability.”

Despite Harrison’s feelings on the college vs. pro camp schedule, you wouldn’t think that from just how much he’s being used offensively.

Seven days into camp, quarterback Kyler Murray has looked Harrison’s way more times than not.

Thursday’s action was no different, with Murray linking up with one of his newest pass catchers on all but a few passes during 11-on-11 work. At one point, four straight passes went Harrison’s way, all of them caught.

“I’m just going with the flow at this point,” Harrison said. “Trying to take each day at a time, get better, put my best foot forward and just go from there.”

Harrison hasn’t been cemented at one spot, either, playing all three positions on the field. Through all the different looks and routes run, there hasn’t been a drop off of any sort from the No. 4 overall pick.

A group effort from the coaching staff has only helped Harrison’s transition as camp progresses.

“Consistency of what he’s doing, his ball skills and route-routing is what I would say have shown up,” Gannon said Sunday.

“The things that (wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, passing game specialist Spencer Whipple, Bill Bidwill coaching fellow Blaine Gautier and assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Senger) are on him to improve and how each guy is helping them in their own way, you see it showing up a little bit. I like where he’s at right now.”

