GLENDALE — When thinking about the jump from college to the NFL, one of the first thoughts that comes to mind is just how much everything is kicked up a notch. From the overall talent to the level of preparation, there’s a lot for rookies like Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to unpack regardless of draft status.

Seven days into training camp, Harrison is seeing the former on the daily. Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been a prime example of that for the young wideout.

The other side of the fence, though, hasn’t been all that world-altering for Harrison.

Operating on a team schedule that is better tailored to the long-term health and nutrition of players has been key.

NFL training camp > college camp. Just ask Marvin Harrison Jr. “It’s less taxing on the body surprisingly.” pic.twitter.com/dlVpj1NRnf — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) August 1, 2024

“So far so good. (NFL training camp) is a lot different from college. I kind of like this one a little more,” Harrison said Thursday. “(Head coach Jonathan Gannon) does a great job taking care of us. I’m enjoying being around the guys and being around the coaches, spending time with them. It’s been great.

“It’s less taxing on the body surprisingly. I think in college you go 5-6 straight days of just all work. Here we have a different schedule and I really appreciate that, because honestly, it’s a much longer NFL schedule than college. The best ability is availability.”

Despite Harrison’s feelings on the college vs. pro camp schedule, you wouldn’t think that from just how much he’s being used offensively.

Seven days into camp, quarterback Kyler Murray has looked Harrison’s way more times than not.

Thursday’s action was no different, with Murray linking up with one of his newest pass catchers on all but a few passes during 11-on-11 work. At one point, four straight passes went Harrison’s way, all of them caught.

Best way to sum up 11-on-11 work during Day 7 of Arizona Cardinals training camp? Marv, Marv and more Marv. Emari Demercado and Greg Dortch have gotten some looks, too, but the majority of the first-team targets have gone Marvin Harrison Jr.’s way today. pic.twitter.com/zBIqxnVqes — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 1, 2024

“I’m just going with the flow at this point,” Harrison said. “Trying to take each day at a time, get better, put my best foot forward and just go from there.”

Harrison hasn’t been cemented at one spot, either, playing all three positions on the field. Through all the different looks and routes run, there hasn’t been a drop off of any sort from the No. 4 overall pick.

A group effort from the coaching staff has only helped Harrison’s transition as camp progresses.

“Consistency of what he’s doing, his ball skills and route-routing is what I would say have shown up,” Gannon said Sunday.

“The things that (wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, passing game specialist Spencer Whipple, Bill Bidwill coaching fellow Blaine Gautier and assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Senger) are on him to improve and how each guy is helping them in their own way, you see it showing up a little bit. I like where he’s at right now.”

What’s showing up for Arizona Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. so far this training camp? – Consistency in what he’s doing

– Ball skills

– Route-running “I like where he’s at right now” – JG#AZCardinals #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/7BwvoO8xRo — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) July 28, 2024

Follow @Tdrake4sports