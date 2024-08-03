Zaven Collins and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed on a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. The pass rusher is now under contract through 2026.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $14 million and includes $11.25 million guaranteed.

The news of the signing comes on the same day it was reported that second-year pro and projected starter BJ Ojulari suffered a torn ACL during Day 8 of Cardinals training camp on Thursday.

Collins’ extension happened months after the team decided against picking up the 2021 first-rounder’s fifth-year option in April.

“We’ve had discussions with Zaven,” general manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo following the fifth-year option decision. “We’re extremely happy with where he’s at and the versatility that he brings to the defense. We want to keep Zaven around here, it’s just the fifth-year option removes some flexibility in terms of the cap that comes along.

“We’re going to have some discussions here as we go. Love Zaven, love where he’s at, love what he brings to our defense and hopefully we can keep him around here for a long time.”

After playing mainly as a MIKE backer throughout his first three NFL seasons, Collins made the move to outside linebacker last year under the new regime.

In 17 games played, Collins recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defensed.

Follow @Tdrake4sports