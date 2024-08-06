GLENDALE — The Arizona Rattlers are rattling on to the Indoor Football League championship game.

The Rattlers defeated the San Diego Strike Force, 58-23, on Monday night, clinching the franchise’s ninth conference championship victory in their history under head coach Kevin Guy.

“Our defense came out with three stops in a row to start the third quarter and took two to the house,” Rattlers head coach Kevin Guy said in a game which Arizona never trailed.

“Our quarterback and receivers did an outstanding job.”

The Rattlers scored points on all seven of their offensive possessions with quarterback Dalton Sneed leading the way.

Sneed completed 14 of 18 pass attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

The receiving corps also made its contributions with wide receivers Nih-Jer Jackson, Glen Gibbons Jr. and Jamal Miles leading the way.

Jackson had four receptions for a team-high 69 yards and a touchdown, while Gibbons made three catches for 44 yards. Miles hauled in four receptions for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Shannon Brooks chipped in with a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, scoring his team-leading 26th touchdown of the season.

While the offense generated most of the points, the defense came up with big plays as well.

The Rattlers defense picked off Strike Force quarterback Nate Davis four times throughout the game and had two pick-sixes in the third quarter.

Defensive back Jarmaine Doubs Jr. led the way with two interceptions and had a 43-yard interception return.

Defensive backs Davontae Merriweather and Dillion Winfrey each contributed with an interception. Merriweather intercepted Davis on the Strike Force’s opening possession of the third quarter, running it back 50 yards for the score.

Winfrey notched his interception in the fourth quarter.

While the Rattlers will embrace being conference champions for the first time since 2021, they are not settling.

“The expectation was to be here and the expectation was to get to the championship,” Sneed said.

“The job is not finished and we still have one more. Of course, we’re going to love the win but my mind is already on Massachusetts.”

The Rattlers will look to get franchise championship number seven against the Massachusetts Pirates in the 2024 IFL National Championship game in Henderson, Nevada, on Aug. 17.