Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Joc Pederson blasted a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, and Justin Martinez recorded his first save of the season in Monday’s 10-inning win at the Cleveland Guardians, 7-6.

The D-backs (61-52) are 3-1 on their road trip with three one-run victories that came down to the wire.

Pederson came up with a runner on second, down 5-4 against reliever Scott Barlow. The veteran worked a 3-2 count and clobbered a hanging curveball 406 feet.

On Sunday, Pederson belted a go-ahead, three-run shot in the seventh inning of a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Eight of his 18 home runs have come in the seventh inning or later.

The D-backs tasked Ryan Thompson to record the save, but Cleveland scored the game-tying run with a Daniel Schneemann sacrifice fly in the ninth. Bo Naylor tripled after a miscommunication in the outfield between Jake McCarthy and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. after the ball hit the wall, which led to an extra base.

Arizona entered Monday’s game 3-7 in extras, but the offense converted this time as Eugenio Suarez delivered the go-ahead sac fly.

Martinez got another opportunity in a critical spot and struck out the final two batters for the save. The D-backs’ ninth inning role will be fluid, as Thompson, Puk and Martinez have recorded saves on this road trip. Thompson has thrown 2.1 innings with three earned runs since Paul Sewald was removed from the closer spot.

“There is no give up in this team in all aspects, whether we’re down in the first inning or in the eighth or ninth,” Pederson said. “We just kind of pass the baton to the next guy. It’s a real good feeling when you’re making it happen.”

Pederson’s home run continued a terrific season for the veteran free agent signee. He ranks fourth among MLB designated hitters with a .946 OPS, only trailing All-Stars Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna and Brent Rooker. He is making a case for most impactful free agent bat the D-backs have signed since Mike Hazen took over as general manager after 2016.

The Guardians entered Monday’s game 30-0 when leading at home after seven innings played. They have MLB’s best home record, entering Monday 35-17 and 12-5 in series openers.

Arizona improved to 22-9 over its last 31 games, best in MLB.

“I was like a proud dad because I watched the entire team rally around each other to get this one,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were exhausted, but I wanted to hug everyone because it was a great win.”

D-backs jump ahead

The Diamondbacks quickly jumped ahead, as Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the ballgame. Marte drilled the first pitch of the game from Logan Allen over the fence in left field. It was his fifth leadoff homer of the year and league-leading 15th home run off left-handed pitching.

But the Guardians answered against D-backs ace Zac Gallen with two runs in the bottom half and a third in the second inning.

Arizona took the lead with two runs in the sixth, one on a Suarez RBI double. The Guardians kept coming as Andres Gimenez poked a two-run single up the middle. Cleveland’s batters did a nice job getting the bat on pitches just out of the zone to make something happen. All four RBI hits off Gallen were on pitches on the black or off the edge.

Gallen struck out four batters, walked two and gave up eight hits for five earned runs in seven innings.

Gabriel Moreno injured

The Diamondbacks faced early adversity, as catcher Gabriel Moreno exited with a left groin strain during the second inning.

“I was going at high intensity and felt a tight pull halfway down the line,” Moreno said through an interpreter. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take because this is the first time I’ve had this kind of injury.”

Eduardo Rodriguez due up

The series is on the line Tuesday, and Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his team debut after spending the first four months on the injured list (shoulder). Ben Lively will throw for Cleveland.

