Sophia Smith scores vs. Germany to help US women reach Paris Olympic soccer finals

Aug 6, 2024, 11:46 AM

Sophia Smith chasing down a ball against Germany in the Paris Olympics women's soccer semifinals...

Kathrin Hendrich #3 of Team Germany and Sophia Smith #11 of Team United States battle for the ball during the Women's semifinal match between United States of America and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon on August 06, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LYON, France (AP) — Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the United States earned a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

The United States will play the winner of Tuesday’s later game between Brazil and Spain on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play in the bronze medal match on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

After netting her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

The United States had defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.

