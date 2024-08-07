Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has only added to the anticipation of his debut with impressive plays throughout training camp.

Cardinal head coach Jonathan Gannon has not confirmed whether Harrison will suit up on Saturday for the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Harrison joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Tuesday and discussed doing everything he can to help the team from making plays to crack edge rushers on runs in practice. That also means playing in preseason games if his number is called.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Q&A

Q: How much do you reference (Marvin Harrison Sr.) in terms of what you’re doing out here in your career overall?

Not as much anymore. I’ve done a good job of developing a discipline and consistency within myself and kind of knowing what’s right from wrong and having trust in my coaches as well. I think he trusts me as well which is big. I still do my best to reach out to him whenever I need to, but he lets me be me at this point.

Q: I know you haven’t gotten to play a game yet with Kyler Murray, but it certainly seems like you guys have chemistry quickly.

Playing with Kyler is great. I think, just his overall abilities to make throws in the pocket and also make plays with his legs, extend plays. I’m just trying to do my best to help him be successful. That’s why they brought me here.

Q: How is camp going for you right now? As a rookie, is there anything that has surprised you?

We probably do less than I did in college. I think JG does a great job of taking care of us, making sure we stay healthy, most importantly, because obviously it’s a long season, longer than college. He values health and availability. So we don’t do as much as college, but my body feels a lot better than it did.

Q: Training camp has been going well for you. Has any of it been difficult in terms of taking a pro offense and mentally trying to get used to a pro offense compared to a college offense?

I come from Ohio State with coach (Ryan) Day, he does a great job preparing us at that level. We kind of have a pro style offense there at Ohio State. Obviously I played with some great guys as well, so I think I came in here prepared for the NFL offense.

Q: What have you seen from the other guys in the receiver room?

It’s a talented room. I think I’ve been in the most talented receiver room in college football history my freshman year. So coming here is not something I’m not used to, being around other talented guys. Pushing each other to get better. That has really been great experiencing them and getting a chance to learn from them the best I can.

Q: What is your approach to preseason? Do you want to play in preseason games?

Whatever the coaches tell me to do, I’m just going to follow their lead. They’re going to do what’s best for the team and what’s best for me. So whatever shots they call them, I’ll go with. … I definitely want to play at some point in a preseason game. Just get my feet wet a little bit in an actual NFL game. I wish college had that, preseason games. So we’ll see how much I play. I don’t really know.

Q: How much of that is just, is just timing?

That’s really all it is, getting timing down, understanding what a game week is in the NFL, warmups, just the whole NFL process of going out there playing a game.

Q: What do you think of Drew Petzing so far? What do you think of this offense?

I really love the balance that we have on offense. Run, pass, the different personnel groupings we can do. It’s really a special offense.

Balance is key, man, when you can keep the defense guessing where they don’t really know what you’re doing from a run or pass standpoint, it opens up everything.

Q: How much do you and Kyler have conversations in regard to practice?

If he sees something on the field he comes to me. If I see something, I’ll come to him and just have constant communication, make sure we’re on the same page. We haven’t really got any game reps yet, which will be nice to get, hopefully in the preseason, but I think those game reps will be important to get our communication down for a live setting.

Follow @AZSports