Arizona Cardinals’ Greg Dortch getting the respect, opportunity he’s earned

Aug 7, 2024, 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — “It’s been a storm, but I wouldn’t change anything.”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has made the most of his very limited opportunities since joining the franchise as a self-proclaimed “camp body” in 2021 after failing to stick with four other organizations.

Three years and two jersey changes later, though, Dortch is seeing his patience, hard work and devotion to faith pay off.

“Everything I’ve been through has made me who I am today,” Dortch said Tuesday.
“It means a lot to be where I am now, but this is really just the beginning.”

“In this life in general, you have to have patience. Things might not always go your way, but you just got to be patient and continue to work,” the wideout added. “I think when you continue to work, you put yourself in the position where opportunities show up for yourself. Once opportunities show up, that’s when you take advantage and things start to change.”

For the first time in his Arizona career, Dortch no longer has to wait for poor play or an injury to pop up to see ample playing time.

Seeing his name listed as a starter on Arizona’s depth chart ahead of its preseason opener against New Orleans was further proof of that.

“I feel like G’s got this look in his eye that he’s ready to fight, like he’s ready to go all the time,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday. “He’s about ball. I don’t know what a gamer is but he’s a gamer. … I appreciate that about him. He speaks softly and carries a big stick and I’m glad he’s one of us.”

“It’s always the same with him. He’s never up here, he’s never down here. He’s just ready to buckle up and play. He loves to play and he’s great in meetings. He’s great with maximizing his five buckets. He’s been awesome. He’s going to have a big year.”

But for as much as Dortch has shot up the ranks — especially since the new regime has come to town — the wide receiver is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon.

“It feels great but it’s not here yet,” Dortch said. “I still have to go out and put in the work, still have to show up every single day and be consistent. That’s what this job takes. It feels good to have people believe in you, but come Sunday, if I don’t put in the work and it doesn’t show on Sunday, it doesn’t mean anything.”

And while Dortch is expected to have an elevated role in the offense this season, he’s still very much looking forward to his special teams work.

His abilities as a returner were a big reason he was able to crack an NFL roster. He’s not about to relinquish those duties completely or willingly.

“It’s super important to me,” Dortch said. “Anytime I’m on the field, I’m trying to make a play. The more I can be on the field, whether that’s kick return or punt return, I’m just trying to help the team win. Special teams is big to me. I would hate to have a major role on offense and be taken off of special teams.”

