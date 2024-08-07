Close
Suns star Devin Booker takes in skateboarding with Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk

Aug 7, 2024, 10:16 AM

Screenshot of Devin Booker, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk watching the Paris Olympics park skateboarding...

Screenshot of Devin Booker, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk watching the Paris Olympics park skateboarding event on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Devin Booker is hanging with the big dogs at the Paris Olympics. The Phoenix Suns star was spotted taking in the park skateboarding events Wednesday alongside skating legend Tony Hawk and unofficial Olympics spokesperson Snoop Dogg.

Booker, as he’s been in France, was busy building some reels with his camcorder.

He’s been taking in other events around his own basketball games — he scored 18 points to lead USA Basketball past Brazil in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Booker has watched gymnastics, fencing and also popped into the street skateboarding events that included a pair of Americans last week.

He’s been making the rounds with athletes in other sports. Booker has posed for photos with gymnast Suni Lee and Japanese star skateboarder Ginwoo Onodera.

There’s also a little business and branding work that’s being done in Booker’s unique way.

He’s hidden his signature sneakers around France and teased it on social media for fans to hunt down. Booker also revealed an apparently new Nike Blazer collaboration that appears to have a Chevy logo. Just guessing here, but it looks a lot like the shoes are paying homage to his dark green 1970s Chevy Blazer.

