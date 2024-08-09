Close
Devin Booker appears to fire back at Bogdan Bogdanovic over Carmelo Anthony celebration

Aug 9, 2024, 10:25 AM

Devin Booker passes over Serbia players, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, in the Paris Olympics...

Devin Booker #15 of Team United States passes over Ognjen Dobric #13 of Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The testy moment in USA Basketball’s win against Serbia in the Paris Olympics semifinals on Thursday started with a gesture. Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic nailed a three and pounded the side of his head with former USA great Carmelo Anthony’s signature motion as Anthony and his son sat courtside.

It appeared to irk LeBron James moments later as the teams went to their bench. James came out of the break and nailed a three, soon after backing down Bogdanovic and scoring over him before doing a too-small celebration.

Feelings of disrespect lingered after the Americans pulled out a stunning fourth-quarter rally to win it. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker took it to his Instagram story later, posting a picture of his own Melo gesture with a caption of “respect the legends.”

Devin Booker's Instagram story to Carmelo Anthony

Bogdanovic scored 20 points to lead Serbia in the 95-91 loss on Thursday and played with a fire that carried into the postgame handshake line, where he dapped up the Americans with a frown after taking the loss. He directed complaints at the referees following the game.

Bogdanovic has history against Anthony at Olympic level. Serbia got blown out by a squad led by Kevin Durant and Anthony in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

And fun fact for those who might have forgotten: Bogdanovic, who currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks, was a Suns draft pick in 2014.

Phoenix held his rights even through selecting Booker in 2015. But in 2016, the Suns traded Bogdanovic’s rights to the Sacramento Kings in order to acquire a draft pick to land forward Marquese Chriss.

