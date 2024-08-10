PHOENIX — Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo could not ask for a better first impression in Arizona.

Del Castillo walked off the Philadelphia Phillies, crushing a first-pitch heater from All-Star Jeff Hoffman to send a crowd of 37,952 at Chase Field into a frenzy on Friday night.

The 24-year-old prospect filling in for the injured Gabriel Moreno became the first D-backs player whose first home run was a walk-off. And it came in his first home game since getting called up on Tuesday.

“Straight up, goosebumps, honestly. I don’t even know how to describe it in words,” Del Castillo said. “It’s a blur.”

Adrian Del Castillo’s first career home run is a #walkoff! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7CdDkFPvcv — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2024

“He hits his first major league home run, it’s a walk-off in a pennant race. It doesn’t get any better,” an emotional manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s what you dream about as a kid. I couldn’t help but get caught up in the emotion of it. They deserve to celebrate.”

Del Castillo received a tip from shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to attack the fastball, and he saw 97 mph right over the middle. Del Castillo knew it was gone instantly.

The rookie recorded three hits on Friday, including two singles off All-Star starter Zack Wheeler in front of family. Lovullo trusted him to bat in the five-hole against an ace. It was a big ask but one based on the prospect’s track record of having quality at-bats and lineup flexibility.

In two career games — he debuted Wednesday in Cleveland — Del Castillo has four hits and three RBIs.

“It’s incredible, pure swing and to be able to come up and execute, two hits off Wheeler and then Hoffman is an All-Star reliever, those aren’t easy guys to put barrels on, it was very impressive,” designated hitter Joc Pederson said.

Del Castillo said his at-bats are still a bit nerve-wracking. But once he digs in, he is locked in.

Adrian Del Castillo has goosebumps after his walk-off home run. He got a tip from Geraldo Perdomo to attack the heater. pic.twitter.com/lzpmTBsGqx — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 10, 2024

Before the fireworks, Del Castillo caught quite a gem by starter Ryne Nelson, who shut out a dangerous Phillies lineup for six innings and finished with 7.1 frames and two earned runs.

Nelson said he did not shake his catcher off many times and made it a point to compliment Del Castillo postgame. It is difficult to make up the value Moreno has behind the plate as a Gold Glover, and Del Castillo has had to work hard at improving his defense this year. On Friday, Lovullo was impressed by his receiving and synergy with Nelson.

“I think he was doing a really good job of working at-bats with me,” Nelson said. “We felt we were on the same page. If I shook once, the next pitch was what I was thinking. It was super impressive to see the way he worked out there.”

“I went up to him after the seventh inning, and I said, ‘How you feeling about your starting pitcher, he’s got good stuff?'” Lovullo said. “He said, ‘I feel really good about him,’ so I trusted him. He earned that already.”

Moreno suffered a groin strain on Monday, and the Diamondbacks are counting on Del Castillo and Jose Herrera to hold down the fort for the foreseeable future. Moreno is “several weeks” away.

Lovullo said pregame Friday he would start the two healthy catchers around 50/50. A slight edge may go to Herrera at first for his experience, but Lovullo said he wants to give Del Castillo a chance to prove himself.

Losing Moreno in the midst of a postseason race is a punch to the stomach. Del Castillo’s first impression injects some hope that the D-backs can soften the blow.

