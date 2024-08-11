Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt further separates himself in Camp T scrimmage

Aug 11, 2024, 7:07 AM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

CAMP TONTOZONA — Arizona State football completed its week at Camp T with an open scrimmage on Saturday, and some players weren’t ready to leave yet even after the extra day the team spent about 100 miles north of Tempe.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt rose to the occasion to have one of his better days of fall camp as he fights to be named the starter.

“It was a really good day for Sam,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “Sam responded well off of the fumble.”

Leavitt mishandled an exchange with a running back on his first drive of the day, something Dillingham said “can’t happen.”

The redshirt freshman didn’t let the mistake be compounded, as he completed a number of throws downfield afterward. His team scored on each of the following three drives, including running in a touchdown himself on the third to show off his capable legs.

Leavitt had no hesitation to give his receivers chances at flashy connections downfield, but it’s also apparent the quick, short passing game will be a big part of this offense, no matter who’s taking the snaps.

The depth of talent at the skill positions puts the quarterbacks in an easier position because they can just take a backseat and let them be the playmakers. That was on display when running back Kyson Brown took a checkdown pass at the line of scrimmage the distance for Leavitt’s first touchdown.

Leavitt has manned the first-team reps on all but one day of fall camp so far, but no official starter for Week 1 on Aug. 31 against Wyoming has been named yet.

Jeff Sims, the other arm in contention, threw two interceptions during the scrimmage. While Dillingham said the first was grouped with Leavitt’s fumble in the “can’t happen” bucket, he had a hard time blaming Sims for the second, which he called “a really smart play mentally.”

“It actually wasn’t a processing thing. He just dropped it in at the wrong angle and to be honest, I don’t know if I’ve ever told him, we’ve never gotten that look to teach off of, so it’s a really good teach tape for him to understand why you don’t want to drift away on those throws,” Dillingham said.

On the play, Sims appeared to lead his receiver inside, but Dillingham was looking for more of a back shoulder look with more juice given what the defense had presented.

Longtime ASU quarterback praised by longtime ASU booster

Trenton Bourguet is entering his sixth season at Arizona State after starting as a walk-on redshirt freshman in 2019, the year ASU resumed its traditional visits to Camp T.

The Bourguet family has become synonymous with the program since then, and the quarterback has even implemented NIL campaigns where he matches donations. Furthermore, his younger brother, Coben, is now a walk-on receiver for the Sun Devils.

A longtime ASU booster, Rudy Burgoz, worked with the Bourguet family to show the collective appreciation for the longstanding loyalty of the quarterback, who appears to be on the outside looking in for potential playing time.

“Trenton has been a very loyal, dedicated Sun Devil,” Burgoz told Arizona Sports. “He’s been with the program, he didn’t leave when he could’ve, he stuck around through thick and thin waiting for his opportunity and he’s done quite well … and he deserves some kind of consideration.”

Bourguet threw two touchdowns in limited reps during the scrimmage.

Burgoz said he has been making the trip to Camp T since 1962 and graduated from ASU the following year.

Camp T shenanigans

Every trip to Camp T includes some sort of weird story, seemingly without fail. This year, a specialist found a tarantula, put it in a box and showed it off to the entire camp.

Running back DeCarlos Brooks told Arizona Sports the seniors had the best cabin setup, taking their knowledge from past trips and putting it to good use with multiple fans blowing to keep circulation.

“I think it’s beautiful up here. I mean I’m not much of a camper, to be honest this isn’t my world,” Dillingham said. “But you know what, it’s good to get uncomfortable, it’s good to be in new elements, it’s good to not have cell service and just be up here. What are you gonna do, we’re gonna play spades and dominos.

“I know this — next year before we come to Camp T … we’re gonna teach every player how to play spades and dominos ’cause it’s a skill you gotta learn.”

