Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly returned to the mound on Sunday and gave up two runs to the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, both of which came in his first inning since April 15 as they get a 12-5 win to take the series.

Facing the top of the Phillies’ order, Kelly’s day started quick. He needed only three pitches to sit down Kyle Schwarber, one of the most dangerous lead-off hitters in baseball, but gave up two runs to the following batters on a bases-clearing double at the right-field wall from Alec Bohm. From there, the starter was nearly unhittable in a five-inning return.

Kelly sat down the side in the second, getting a second-pitch groundout from the third batter after the first two worked hitter-friendly counts.

Schwarber popped out on a cutter down the middle on a 2-1 count the next time he faced Kelly, and Trea Turner grounded out before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made an incredible grab at the left field bullpen fence to sit down Kelly’s eighth straight batter.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Piña. 🍍 pic.twitter.com/emHbvP8z38 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 11, 2024

The next time Kelly stepped on the mound, he brought a three-run lead with him after a pair of two-RBI knocks from Adrian Del Castillo and Eugenio Suarez. A fifth came home on a wild pitch from Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, who had been rung up for five earned runs on nine hits in three innings to that point.

Kelly surrendered a double to Nick Castellanos in the fourth and a walk to Schwarber in the fifth but was otherwise clean the rest of the way for 85 pitches on the day.

Kelly provided postgame thoughts on his return following the win:

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly discussed his return after Sunday’s win vs. the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/9zPnpX3AEl — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 11, 2024

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called his return “vintage Merrill”:

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he saw vintage Merrill Kelly in his return Sunday vs. the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/GZv2XIMKx9 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 12, 2024