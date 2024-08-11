PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies to start the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness.

After the game, manager Torey Lovullo said Gurriel is considered day-to-day. Gurriel did not undergo imaging, and Lovullo said he had zero concern Gurriel would land on the injured list.

Gurriel started the game 2-for-2 with a pair of singles off Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez. He made a highlight catch at the fence in front of the home bullpen to rob Bryce Harper of extra bases in the third inning and came up to bat in the bottom half.

Corbin Carroll entered the game in right field in the fourth inning, while Jake McCarthy moved over to left in Gurriel’s absence.

“I noticed it when he was tagging up from second to third base,” Lovullo said. “Out of precaution, when I got the word from the trainer, we both decided it was the best thing to pull him off the field.”

The D-backs entered Sunday shorthanded, as second baseman Ketel Marte did not start after leaving Saturday’s game early with a left ankle contusion.

Lovullo said the target is to get Marte back in the batting order on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, but that is to be determined.

Starting position players Gabriel Moreno and Christian Walker are on the 10-day injured list.

Arizona jumped out to a 5-2 lead in Sunday’s game before Gurriel exited. Starter Merrill Kelly took the mound for the first time since April 15 and threw five innings with two earned runs.

The Diamondbacks won the game 12-5 and captured a series win over their 2023 NLCS foes.

